East Carolina University graduate students in maritime studies have been searching for clues to a forgotten fishery within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound.

Eight students and four instructors recently spent two days running a shallow water skiff towing a side scan sonar and magnetometer in the hope of discovering tangible clues to the Sutton Beach and Black Walnut Point fisheries, which were operated by African American communities in Bertie County in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.