A woman whose great-grandmother and 38 others are interred at a century-old forgotten cemetery is getting help to reclaim the space, which has been desecrated by nature and man, from a Greenville funeral home.
But it’s going to take community support and funding to restore the resting place, that funeral home’s director said.
Last week the Harrington Family Cemetery, which is tucked into a small copse of woods in the midst of the Copper Beech Townhomes, was entered into the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology Site File Registry following the submission of a community report by Sylvia Teeuwen.
Though she now resides in Virginia, Teeuwen said her family was local to Greenville and Pitt County as early as the 1700s. She always thought that her great-grandmother, Susan Forbes Harrington Pollard, had been buried in one of the larger cemeteries in the area, alongside other members of her maternal Williams family.
Some online sleuthing found the name and location of the cemetery near 10th Street, designated the Harrington Family Cemetery in the online Find A Grave database.
On a trip south, Teeuwen and her husband decided to pay her ancestor’s resting place a visit. When she entered the cemetery’s unmarked chain link gate, she was met with a disappointing sight.
Downed limbs and overgrown vegetation now surround many of the grave markers left standing at the cemetery. The area is also littered with beer bottles and other garbage. Thirty-nine bodies are buried in the cemetery, according to Find A Grave, which said 12 of the deceased are children. For Teeuwen, the state of the memorial is “disheartening.”
“It couldn’t even be considered a cemetery by most people I think,” Teeuwen said. “The condition of it was just stunning. Particularly the fact that it is right in the middle of town, it is not ... down some country road, it is right there with everybody living around it.
“When I started researching that particular cemetery and discovered there were 12 children there, that just hurt my heart. As a mother, I can’t imagine too many people reading this and not thinking ‘Oh my word, this is a terrible resting place for these children.’ I think they must have been pretty hardscrabble people, these weren’t your elite, well-to-do people.”
In the early 20th century when the cemetery was founded, that area of Pitt County was undeveloped countryside according to Roger Kammerer, former president of the Pitt County Historical Society and now director of the May Museum in Farmville. Kammerer said that the site, historically dubbed the Flanagan Cemetery, was put in place by W.E. Flanagan Funeral Home and Crematorium to provide a resting place for, as Teeuwen correctly assumed, Pitt County’s poor or working people who needed a final resting place.
Many of those interred there were Harringtons, family on Teeuwen’s mother’s side, who she said she never learned much about. Much like the cemetery itself, they were largely forgotten.
In the time since its use was ceased, Kammerer said the plot has shrunk and that there were likely many more graves, according to the older residents he has spoken to in his research. He said he recalls visiting the site about a decade ago when the townhomes were being developed and that it is unclear how the site may have evolved from the early 20th century to the modern day.
Esther Hammond, president and manager at the W.E. Flanagan Funeral Home and Crematorium, spoke with Teeuwen on Thursday, where she said the 45-minute conversation showed her something needed to be done.
Hammond and her apprentice, Carsha Stromas, were on site that day to survey. Their reaction was similar to Teeuwen’s.
“We would call this desecration of remains,” Hammond said.
Hammond said that records of those interred at the site dating back to the 1930s still exist in climate-controlled storage. Those records had been moved to storage prior to a fire at the funeral home’s crematorium last August, and people are able to contact the funeral home if they wish to do more research.
The cemetery’s decline is likely due in part to looser regulations back when it was founded, Hammond said. The funeral home did not manage upkeep for the cemetery historically, she said, being only in charge of digging the graves and interring the remains.
The report Teeuwen submitted to the Office of State Archaeology was processed by Melissa Timo, a historic cemetery specialist with the agency. Timo said that the cemetery was entered into the office’s registry last week.
The cemetery, according to Timo, meets the definition of historic, since it is more than 50 years old. The registry does not provide any additional protections, she said, but it ensures the location is known and can thus be better monitored under the many state statutes that govern graveyards. It gives it a paper trail through Pitt County and the state that will make it harder to be forgotten, she said.
Since those entities control building permits, any work done near the site will flag the Office of State Archaeology to ensure nothing disturbs graves.
But registration and recognition is only the first step for Teeuwen, who said she would like to see community action to beautify and reclaim the site. According to Timo, that process will take action on the part of volunteers and community partners.
“Unless there was some sort of an arrangement made, I don’t think the volunteers would be assigned all of the cleanup and maintenance,” Timo said. “They’d be great for an initial push. From there, I often recommend forming partnerships with several groups and get each to commit to one or two days per year. That way you can have someone out there once or twice a month to do upkeep, without volunteers burning out and stop coming.”
A prime example of that kind of community work succeeding to reclaim forgotten gravesites is in Ayden. For three years Charles Ewen, a professor with the East Carolina University Department of Anthropology, has directed classes in projects at a site dubbed the Ayden Ancestral African American Cemetery.
Located on a wooded lot on the east side of North Lee Street, that cemetery contains more than 400 burials, according to Ewen. Like with the Harrington Family site and hundreds, if not thousands, of others across the region, it is likely the cemeteries fell into disrepair after the people who maintained them died or left the area.
While active burials at the Ayden site stopped in the mid-20th century, community members more recently organized a group to maintain and reclaim the site. The effort garnered support from Ayden’s Town Board of Commissioners.
Teeuwen said she has had luck in the past reclaiming a family gravesite in Clinton, which consists of nine graves on her father’s side of the family. That site she said was in far better shape than the one in Greenville, and still costs thousands to maintain. She thinks the Greenville site will take much, much more work.
“It’s going to be a monumental thing,” Teeuwen said.
Hammond said it will take a deep review of records and archeological analysis like Ewen is conducting in Ayden and elsewhere to verify gravesites.
Now that Teeuwen knows about the cemetery, it is something she cannot turn away from, she said. She hopes the people of Greenville and Pitt County, like Hammond, will feel the same way.
“There are 12 children there,” Teeuwen said. “It is my understanding that after 100 years there is not much left, but that’s not the point. That was their final resting point. It is a cemetery and it should be respected as such.”
Teeuwen said she will be revisiting Greenville in two weeks to meet Hammond and continue work on the reclamation project. Hammond said that she will be bringing a public address to Greenville City Council at an upcoming meeting.