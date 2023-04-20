An advocate for minorities in higher education who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. as a youth will be the keynote speaker when East Carolina University celebrates the graduation of more than 4,500 students on May 5 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will address graduates, family and faculty during the 10 a.m. spring commencement ceremony.
“Commencement is one of the most rewarding days in the life of a university,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “I am so proud of these learners — soon to be graduates — and what they’ve accomplished at ECU. I look forward to the message Dr. Hrabowski will share with them and to following along to see the impact these Pirates will have on the world around them.”
Hrabowski, who served as president of UMBC from 1992-2022, focused his research and publications on science and math education, with emphasis on minority participation and performance.
A leader in the civil rights movement as a youth, Hrabowski was arrested for participating in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s children’s crusade. He knew one of the young girls killed in the Birmingham church bombing of 1963 and was interviewed for Spike Lee’s 1997 documentary, “Four Little Girls.”
Born in 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama, Hrabowski graduated from Hampton Institute with highest honors in mathematics. He received his master’s degree in mathematics and a doctorate in higher education administration/statistics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Hrabowski chaired the National Academies committee that produced the 2011 report, “Expanding Underrepresented Minority Participation: America’s Science and Technology Talent at the Crossroads.”
He was named in 2012 by President Obama to chair the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans. In 2022, Hrabowski was elected to the National Academy of Engineering, and he was also named the inaugural ACE Centennial Fellow.
In addition, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute launched the Freeman Hrabowski Scholars Program to help build a scientific workforce that more fully reflects an increasingly diverse America. In April, he received the National Academy of Sciences’ highest award, the Public Welfare Medal, for his outstanding leadership in transforming U.S. science education and increasing cultural diversity within the science workforce. Among his other recognitions and honors are the 2012 Heinz Award for his contributions to improving the human condition and the 2018 American Council on Education’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
GradBash 2023, an annual event celebrating spring commencement participants and their families, will be May 4 from 5-9 p.m. in the north parking lot of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Open to the public, the event includes food trucks, yard games and live music.
Recognition ceremonies for individual colleges and departments will be on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 at various locations on campus.
For those who cannot attend in the commencement ceremony in person, the event will be live streamed. A link will be posted on the commencement website on the morning of May 5. Visit commencement.ecu.edu.