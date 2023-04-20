An advocate for minorities in higher education who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. as a youth will be the keynote speaker when East Carolina University celebrates the graduation of more than 4,500 students on May 5 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will address graduates, family and faculty during the 10 a.m. spring commencement ceremony.


