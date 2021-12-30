Former county commissioner Eugene James was a plain-spoken man who believed in treating people the way he wanted to be treated, said two of his longtime colleagues from the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
James, a World War II veteran, agriculture teacher and community leader, died Sunday following a brief illness, according to his obituary from Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was 97 years old.
“I don’t know of anybody who has worked longer and harder for Pitt County,” Commissioner Beth Ward said. “As long as I’ve known him, he was an advocate for this county and for this school system.”
James, who was first elected to the board of commissioners in 1984, served 30 years. He became involved in politics in the late 1960s when he campaigned from a referendum seeking a tax increase to build North Pitt, Ayden-Grifton, D.H. Conley and Farmville Central high schools, according to a Nov. 29, 2014, newspaper article. James campaigned for the referendum because he recognized the importance of building modern facilities that would ease the desegregation process by consolidating multiple schools.
James initially didn’t realize the role education would play in his life. He graduated from high school and planned to join his parents on the farm. He was drafted a year later, serving as a member of 103rd Infantry Division in Europe, according to his obituary.
After the war, he took advantage of the GI Bill and earned a degree in agriculture education. He later earned a master’s degree in the field.
He taught agriculture education for 30 years in the Pitt County Schools.
During his tenure on the Board of Commissioners, James was a passionate supporter of public education.
During a 2014 interview before he left the board, James said he was concerned about the future of public education. He opposed charter schools, believing they drained resources from public schools.
“People say it will make (public education) better because there will be competition,” James said in 2014. “But I believe for any part of school to be successful, you have to have all people involved.”
James’ support of education extended into his personal life. He served as a Boy Scouts leader and Sunday school teacher at Gum Swamp Free Will Baptist Church.
He also was a girls high school basketball coach and firefighter in the Belvoir Fire Department.
“He was a person who just told it like it was. Eugene was not big on trying to use big words, big vocabulary words,” Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn. said “He was plain, down to earth and everyone could understand him. He always fought for his people, especially north of the river, and he always made sure the commissioners did for north of the river what they did for the rest of the county.”
James’ aversion to tax increases was as strong as his support for education.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said whenever he presented a budget with a tax increase James would immediately oppose it, even if the increase involved funding school or public safety expenses.
“His rationale is, he remembered the days of the Depression and how so many people lost farms and land and he was against undue taxes from his point of view,” Elliott said.
In the early 2000s, the Board of Commissioners began exploring the implementation of zoning regulation in unincorporated areas of the county. Many residents opposed the measure, fearing it would prevent or limit future use of their property. James shared those concerns, but more people were complaining because numerous mobile home developments were being planned north of the Tar River, he said in 2014.
James said he prayed and discussed the issue with his late wife, Patsy. He decided to support zoning.
“He said he took a lot of criticism for it, but he knew it was the right thing to do,” Elliott said.
That James consulted his wife of 56 years isn’t surprising, Ward said.
“He and his wife were both just down-to-earth, hardworking and always focused on what they could do to help others,” she said.
While James could become extremely passionate when debating with other commissioners, McLawhorn, Ward and Elliott said he was really kind, generous and good-natured.
“When I think about him, he was always so pleasant,” Ward said. “It wasn’t that he was always happy … but he always had a positive thing to say about what was going on. He shared himself freely with the county, working with the school system and the commissioners.”
“He was a person who wanted to treat people the way he wanted to be treated,” McLawhorn said. “He believed if you’re going through this world with your people, your constituents knowing you are truthful will take you a long way.”
James’ funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
James is survived by three sons, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister.
“He is going to be missed,” McLawhorn said. “He was a great servant and he’s going to be serving in heaven, telling it like it is.”