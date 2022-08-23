Greenville's former police chief is shifting gears.
Mark Holtzman, who on July 29 resigned as chief of the Greenville Police Department, will be the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, the organization announced on Tuesday.
He will take over for interim president and CEO Kirk Dominick, who succeeded Kimberly Boyd.
The release said Holtzman was unanimously named to the role by the BGCCP board of directors on Tuesday. The release cited Holtzman's work on after-school programs and summer camps through Police Athletic League youth programs, his over 30 year career in law enforcement and his education as reasons for the hire.
"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to work and serve the community both here in Pitt County and across the eastern North Carolina area that we have called home now for the past several years," Holtzman said in the release.
"Transitioning from public safety into this new role of serving the community through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain seems like a natural progression of a lifelong professional career in public service. I look forward to contributing my energy and talents toward an organization whose mission exemplifies what it means to live, work, and serve with purpose."
Holtzman, who was police chief for almost seven years in Greenville, announced his resignation at the beginning of July. He was responsible in part for establishing the city's Traffic Safety Task Force in 2018, outreach programs like the Cops & Barbers Program and multiple mental health initiatives.
Following his resignation Holtzman did not talk specifically about his next step. Tuesday's announcement was finalized his pivot out of law enforcement after more than 30 years in the field in Maryland and Greenville.
The release said Holtzman holds an undergraduate degree in criminal justice as well as a master's degree in public administration. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The search process was conducted over several months by a BGCCP Search Committee in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team the release said.
Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.
