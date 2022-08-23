051122_gdr_K9-6.jpg

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman speaks during a K9 demonstration.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Greenville's former police chief is shifting gears.

Mark Holtzman, who on July 29 resigned as chief of the Greenville Police Department, will be the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, the organization announced on Tuesday.


