A long-time community advocate and former City Council member announced Monday she plans to file for election on Dec. 6.
Marion Blackburn advocates for smart planning, new economic development, downtown growth, parks, greenways and animal protection. She seeks election to the District 3 seat she held for six years.
“Greenville needs new leadership,” Blackburn said. “We need leaders who understand the importance of visionary planning and informed decision making. We need leadership who’ll protect our parks and open spaces.
“As Greenville looks ahead, we’ve got to support the exciting new projects in progress,” she said. “These include the Emerald Loop Arts Project, the African American Cultural Trail, and all the planned growth in our center city. We have to nurture our downtown businesses. A healthy business climate there will bring other successes. We welcome the Ficklen, the Hilton, and other exciting projects to our Uptown District.”
At the same time, Blackburn said, “Our entire city can welcome growth in commercial areas while we protect neighborhoods and reduce traffic congestion.”
Blackburn is the second person to announce her candidacy for the March 8 election — Liz Liles, founder of the Daughters of Worth nonprofit, announced in September she was running for mayor.
The election vote was pushed from November to March because the pandemic delayed final U.S. Census data needed to draw new district boundaries. The council finalized the new districts earlier this month with District 3 still largely covering the university area and extending east along the north side of 10th Street. It also includes an are off of Pactolus Highway north of the Tar River.
District 3 currently is represented by Will Bell.
Blackburn, who served on the council from 2009-2015, has a background in policy and planning. She consistently advocates for healthy growth, economic development, neighborhood resiliency. She also wants a more walkable, bikeable city.
She holds a master of public administration from ECU, where she focused on policy development and analysis. She is a member of Pi Alpha Alpha, the MPA honors society. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. She works as a writer and paralegal. She is a marathon runner.
“I am seeking this office because I’ve seen current leadership fail to represent the people of this community,” Blackburn said. “We need leaders who represent the people of Greenville. That leadership must protect our existing businesses, while recruiting new ones. That requires sustainable growth, and good decision making.
“Planning failures have consequences,” she said. “We lose economic development as investments pass us by. We lose the health, safety, and quality of life in our city. We must not place the people and businesses of our city in danger through bad planning” she said.
“It’s time to restore the voice of the people to the City Council. Instead of serving special interests, I will serve the people of the district and city. I will work for thoughtful planning that encourages growth, while respecting neighborhoods. I will work for safe traffic, and for bikeways, sidewalks, and other ways for people to move around our city without fear.”
Blackburn said she was excited to meet people within the new boundaries of District 3. Neighborhoods now inside District 3 include Stratford, the Rock Spring and Overlook areas, and Brookgreen in addition to the university community, Colonial Heights, College Court-Coghill, and River Hills.