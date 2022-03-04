A 72-year-old Edgecombe County man who spent 25 years as an Edgecombe County school counselor and previously listed his occupation as a pastor has been convicted on four counts of attempted first-degree statutory sex offense.
News of the Feb. 23 conviction in Edgecombe County Superior Court was posted on the District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page.
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to a prison term of 15 to 23 years and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Williamson, who had lived at 4420 Meadowbrook Road in Rocky Mount, already was confined in state prison after being convicted in December in Bladen County on a statutory sex offense with a 10-year-old female.
He was sentenced to 12 to 19 years in prison and required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
Then-Detective Sgt. Robert Tinder of the sheriff’s office said in September 2020 that local law enforcement learned of Williamson when they were contacted by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Tinder has since been promoted to captain.
“We got a call from Sampson County making us aware of the sexual assault and, through our investigation, we learned it took place at his home and obtained the warrants,” he said.
Williamson’s Facebook page, which has since been removed, said he was a counselor at SouthWest Edgecombe High School from May 5, 1987, until June 30, 2000, and at Tarboro High School from August 2000 until June 30, 2012.
Repeat offender convicted
A Pinetops man was convicted on three counts of attempted statutory sex offense against a child by an adult and one count of indecent liberties with a child on Feb. 23 in Edgecombe County Superior Court.
John Barrett Armstrong, 47, was sentenced to 12 to 19 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
According to the state Department of Public Safety offender database, Armstrong already had served four years and 10 months in state prison for sex crimes — two against a child and one against a minor.
He was convicted on Sept. 22, 2016, in Edgecombe County for the three offenses — indecent liberty with a child that occurred on May 11, 2014, along with sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberty with a child, both of which occurred on Jan. 24, 2015.