More than 200 former Pitt County tobacco growers and quota holders may qualify for payments from the Flue-Cured Tobacco Stabilization Corporation.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Pitt County Center announced Thursday that Pitt County farmers who previously farmed flue-cured tobacco may qualify to receive payments beginning in 2023 to recapture money that was paid to the Flue-Cured Tobacco Stabilization Corporation.
“During July 2022, as a part of an approved plan for the former cooperative to reorganize in bankruptcy, a judge ruled that a lump sum will begin to be dispersed in 2023 to former quota holders who farmed under the tobacco price support program,” said Mitch Smith, cooperative extension agent. “This bankruptcy agreement will continue to provide payments to qualified applicants over the following 11 years based on the continued operation of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc.”
It is believed there are approximately 200,000 former quota holders in the southeastern U.S. who may qualify to receive some level of payment beginning in 2023. Approximately $70 million is expected to be dispersed. More than 200 Pitt County farmers and former quota holders could qualify for this compensation.
To qualify, former Pitt County quota holders, or heirs, must complete an application and provide proof of membership with the Flue-Cured Tobacco Stabilization Corporation during the period of 1946-2004 to be eligible for payment consideration. This may be done by supplying the requested “FC Number” or information sufficient to prove that they (or their spouse) marketed tobacco during this period.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. Visit pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/ and click on “Former Tobacco Stabilization Coop to Issue Payments,” or contact Smith at 714-1445 for more details.
Nickels for Know-How
A referendum on 15-cent assessment to fund research and N.C. Cooperative Extension projects is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Nickels for Know How” referendum allows users and producers of feed or fertilizer to decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds of feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. Polling places are at the Pitt County Extension Office, 403 Government Circle, Greenville, and the Greene County Cooperative Extension Office, 466 U.S. 13 South, Snow Hill. Call 747-5831 in Snow Hill and 902-1704 in Greenville for more information.