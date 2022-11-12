Tobacco

Tobacco graders examine tobacco bundles in a Pitt County warehouse in the 1980s. 

 Contributed photo

More than 200 former Pitt County tobacco growers and quota holders may qualify for payments from the Flue-Cured Tobacco Stabilization Corporation.

The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Pitt County Center announced Thursday that Pitt County farmers who previously farmed flue-cured tobacco may qualify to receive payments beginning in 2023 to recapture money that was paid to the Flue-Cured Tobacco Stabilization Corporation.

