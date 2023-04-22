Today would have marked the fifth consecutive Pastor Darron Antonio Carmon Day in Winterville, but the town will hold no observance.

The day to honor Carmon, the founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, has been canceled this year in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the town and two former police officers, Donnie Greene and Emmanual Armaos, who are accused of withholding fingerprint evidence that would have proven Carmon’s innocence in a 1994 armed robbery.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.