...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville, speaks at a March 20 protest calling for his pardon at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh.
Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville, stands before the Governor's Mansion in Raleigh surrounded by supporters during a March 20 protest. Carmon was exonerated in 2022 for a 1994 armed robbery conviction in Pitt County.
Contributed photo
Supporters of Pastor Darron Carmon at a March 20 rally in Raleigh.
Today would have marked the fifth consecutive Pastor Darron Antonio Carmon Day in Winterville, but the town will hold no observance.
The day to honor Carmon, the founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston, has been canceled this year in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the town and two former police officers, Donnie Greene and Emmanual Armaos, who are accused of withholding fingerprint evidence that would have proven Carmon’s innocence in a 1994 armed robbery.
Carmon was exonerated of the charge, for which he served eight years of a 40-year prison sentence, in September of 2022. On March 7, he filed a federal lawsuit against Winterville, Greene and Armaos.
In 2018, a resolution was passed to name the fourth Saturday in April for Carmon, who in addition to his duties as a pastor operates the organization People Against Racism and has spearheaded mural projects at Hillcrest Park.
Carmon said that his congregation also spent time before and during the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring people had hot meals and other necessary supplies. Rebuild Christian Center, 2409 Jones St., also was used in March of 2021 as a vaccine clinic.
In 2022 the town recognized Carmon as its Hero of the Year, an honor he said has been imparted twice more as well. He said he was scheduled to be recognized this year but the lawsuit put the kibosh on that.
“Winterville’s response right now is to not say anything, not talk to me,” Carmon said. “These are people who called me, talked to me. They wanted to use my church. You can Google that. We partnered with ECU and the mayor wanted to use my church so they could vaccinate people during the pandemic.
“We were very active for the city during that time,” Carmon continued.
While Carmon does not find such accolades necessary, he does take umbrage with the silence he’s faced from officials and the town since his lawsuit was filed, he said.
“Their lack of recognition now is because of the lawsuit, and it’s kind of like victimizing the person twice,” Carmon said. “It’s one thing to run into someone’s car and damage their car. It’s another thing to drive off. Winterville is trying to drive off.”
Keen Lassiter, Winterville’s town attorney, said that canceling the observance is standard operating procedure in the wake of the suit. Communications between Winterville and Carmon, or any parties engaged in civil litigation, are handled through attorneys, Lassiter said Wednesday.
Lassiter is not handling the defense for Winterville, Armaos and Greene. The town has contracted with the Hartzog Law Group in Raleigh. Attempts to contact attorneys for the defense were unsuccessful. Lassiter said that insurance providers for the township supply attorneys in the event of legal action, which is standard operating procedure.
Documents through the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina show that on March 31 Carmon’s case was selected for mediation, which Lassiter said is a step encouraged by federal or state courts to allow parties to resolve cases with assistance.
The defense also has filed a motion requesting until May 5, 4 and 3 for the town, Armaos and Greene, respectively, to respond to Carmon’s complaint. Lassiter called that common practice as well and said that in “nine out of 10” cases such as this the defense will ask for an extension.
That motion was signed by a federal clerk on March 31, but a document filed the same day said that the extension fails to comply with Chief Judge Philip Myers’ practice preferences in relation to prior consultation with the opposing party.
As far as concerns voiced in March by Carmon’s attorney, Abraham Rubert-Schewel, Lassiter said that he would not discuss any matters regarding current practices of the Winterville Police Department as they pertain to evidence being released.
Twice this year, including on April 15, Carmon took to the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh to march with supporters and attempt to expedite the process of his requested pardon. He has received no word from Gov. Roy Cooper’s staff for his efforts, he said, but his efforts to get noticed will not be slowed.
“My goal is to, of course, get the governor’s attention,” Carmon said following his initial protest on March 18. “A lot of times a person in that position does not really pay attention to cases and situation, to me, like they really should. I realize he has a plethora of things that he needs to get done, but this is important because there is a wrong that has been committed.