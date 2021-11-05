The 35th Annual Fort Branch Reenactment will be held this weekend at the Civil War site on near Hamilton in Martin County.
The event starts at 9 a.m. each day and includes a battle for spectator viewing both days at 1:30 p.m. The site features the original cannon that were recovered nearby from the Roanoke River.
Fort Branch was built in by the Confederate Army in a defensive location on bluffs overlooking a natural bend in the river.
The fort’s guns guarded against Union boats that aimed to attack a vital railroad bridge upstream at Weldon.
Each year, save 2020, hundreds of re-enactors gather from nearby and all over the eastern United States to recreate the sights, smells and sounds of what an encampment would be like.
Black powder is used during battles to recreate the sounds of muskets firing and cannons booming. Reenactors also recreate what a small riverside settlement would have been like, along with a make-shift hospital to treat wounded soldiers.
The event charges for parking and concessions to raise funds for upkeep and restoration efforts at the earthen embattlements and exhibits including a period farmhouse.
There is also a museum on the property that holds the cannons and other artifacts recovered from the grounds and river.
Fort Branch is located three miles southeast of Hamilton, just off N.C. 125/903 at 2883 Fort Branch Road.