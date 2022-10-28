More than 13,000 people had cast ballots in Pitt County on Thursday while candidates continued on the stump about halfway through the early voting period.

U.S. Senate candidate Cherie Beasley stopped at the Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville Thursday afternoon while candidates for local offices reached out to the local Hipsanic community during a forum on Wednesday. Read about Beasley’s visit on reflector.com today and in Saturday’s print edition.


