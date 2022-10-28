More than 13,000 people had cast ballots in Pitt County on Thursday while candidates continued on the stump about halfway through the early voting period.
U.S. Senate candidate Cherie Beasley stopped at the Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville Thursday afternoon while candidates for local offices reached out to the local Hipsanic community during a forum on Wednesday. Read about Beasley’s visit on reflector.com today and in Saturday’s print edition.
Wednesday’s nonpartisan event was put on by the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN). Candidates for the Pitt County Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners participated in the online video chat.
In response to a question about barriers to accessibility for non-English speaking parents, Kelly Weaver, who is running against Sandy Moyer for the school board’s District 7 seat, said the board should ensure all schools in the district provide communication in both English and Spanish. District 7 includes parts of south Greenville, Bells Fork and Windsor subdivision. Elmhurst and Eastern elementary schools are in the district along with Wintergreen Primary and Intermediate.
She said that Belvoir Elementary and Pactolus School already offer dual language programs. Elmhurst Elementary will begin offering a dual language program in 2023.
“One of the first things we need to do is communicate clearly and consistently across the board and across the county that all of those communications, those all calls that go out, emails that go out and flyers that go home need to be in both English and Spanish.
“Though we have some schools that do not have as high of a Latinx population, that does not mean there are not families there who need that. We need to make sure that those families have communication.”
Weaver said that more Spanish-speaking social workers also are essential. She said the district only has one at this time. Moyer did not participate.
Jennifer Hodgson is facing Levi C. Smith Sr. and Lee Williamson for the District 5 seat, which comprises much of Winterville and parts of south Greenville. South Central High School is in the district. Smith and Williamson did not participate.
She said North Carolina has the second-fastest growing Latino population in the nation. That demands a willingness to cooperate with organizations like AMEXCAN to plug children into activities, familiarize parents with drop-off and pick-up schedules and maximize peer support, she said.
“Those are really exciting things we can do, and I know my children have talked about the opportunities that the public school system has afforded them in learning among their communities.
“I want to make sure our Latino children know and see clear pathways for them for our more underrepresented fields. We need our Latino children to see possibilities for them in engineering, leadership positions, on school boards.”
The two candidates were also met with a question about their views on critical race theory, or CRT. Both said it is not part of the school system’s curriculum.
Randall Martoccia, a candidate for Pitt County Board of Commissioners District 5, later in the call characterized the claims about CRT as misinformation. He said if elected he would stand up to that kind of talk.
“I’ll be in a position where I can kind of head off some of these just bizarre ideas that are being cooked up by, well, some of the people on the opposing party,” Martoccia, a Democrat, said.
Martoccia is facing Matt Smith for the District 5 seat which comprises Winterville and parts of southern Greenville. He and Faye Hardy Bordeaux, who is vying for the board of commissioners District 4 seat against Republican Benji Holloman, agreed that funding for schools is a top priority in their agendas.
“There is a part (of the county’s budget) that should be shielded from cuts and that part is public education,” Bordeaux said. “As a matter of fact funding should be increased.”
Martoccia said the state legislature has made it increasingly difficult to get pay increases for teachers and that a progressive commission would look for ways to give teachers raises and improve resources.
Smith and Holloman did not participate.
Early voting continues through Nov. 5 in Pitt county. Election Day is Nov. 8.