A forum set for Tuesday will highlight a three-way race for Winterville mayor, perhaps the highest profile race in Pitt County’s 2021 election.
When early voting starts Oct. 14, it will be the first time in nearly 25 years that incumbent mayor Doug Jackson won’t be on the ballot.
Jackson announced in July he was not seeking re-election and would retire in December so he could focus on recovering from the amputation of his leg in 2020.
Instead, sitting Winterville City Council members Veronica Roberson and Ricky Hines are running for the seat along with Tucker Moore, the son of Winterville Councilman Tony Moore.
Roberson has been a member of council since 2007. Her current term as a city council member doesn’t expire until 2023.
Hines was first elected to the Winterville Town Council in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of the late councilman Ron Cooper. He was elected to his first four-year term in 2019.
Moore unsuccessfully ran for the mayor’s seat in 2017.
Tuesday’s forum will be hosted by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 2571 Railroad St.
It also will feature five candidates vying for two seats on the Town Council; Brandy M. Daniels, Shantel E. Hawkins, Johnny Moye, Paul A. Rice and Mark C. Smith.
Visit facebook.com/wintervillechamber for information and to attend the forum virtually.
The Town of Grifton is the only other local community with a contested mayoral race.
Incumbent Billy Ray Jackson, who has held the seat for 16 years, is being challenged by newcomer Joseph Scott.
Greenville’s election won’t be held until March because delays in the U.S. Census have delayed its redistricting process.
People who want to vote on Nov. 2 have until 5 p.m. Friday to register. Forms are available at www.ncsbe.gov and should be delivered to Pitt County Board of Elections office, 1717 W. Fifth St., or mailed to the office at P.O. Box 56, Greenville, NC 27835.
Voters who miss Friday’s deadline may register and vote during the One Stop Early Voting period.
Following is a complete list of municipal elections being held in Pitt County.
Bethel Mayor
Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Janet Everett Davis (I)
- Ed Dennis Jr. (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
- Tina Staton
- Carl Wilson (I)
Farmville Mayor
John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
Fountain Mayor
Kathy A. Parker
Fountain Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
- Bonnie Anderson
- Phoenix G. Hinson (I)
- Rhonda Johnson
- Adriane Jones
- E. Landon Spain
- Katie Strickland
- Steven M. Williams (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
- Joseph Scott
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Claude Kennedy (I)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
- David C. Anderson (unexpired term)
- Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman (unexpired term)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Ronnie Bowling (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
- Jackie Hinton
- Kyle Hodges (I)
- Debbie Sekulki
Simpson Mayor
Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Brenda Gatlin Hawkins (I)
- Mary Moye (I)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Ricky Hines
- Tucker Moore
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Shantel E. Hawkins
- Johnny Moye (I)
- Paul A. Rice
- Mark C. Smith (I)