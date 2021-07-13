A Fountain town commissioner filed for re-election Monday but it turns out his term isn’t up until 2023.
Pitt County Board of Election officials didn’t spot the discrepancy until after Glen Vines filed his paperwork, elections director Dave Davis said.
Staff left a voicemail message and sent an email to Vines on Monday seeking clarification but were unable to reach him.
Three of the five seats on Fountain’s Board of Commissioners will be on the ballot in November along with the mayor’s seat.
The seats up for election are held by Phoenix Hinson, Kathy Parker and Steven Williams.
The seats held by Vines and Commissioner Doris Jean Edwards will be on the ballot in 2023.
Fountain’s bylaws require commissioners to serve four-year terms and the mayor serves a two-year term.
Vines is the only person who has filed for the Fountain elections. The deadline for filing is noon Friday.
Vines will have until 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) to withdraw his name from the ballot if he wants to, Davis said.
“A current office holder is allowed by law to file and run for another seat if they wish,” Davis said. “Should that candidate prevail in the election they will have to decide which seat they accept to hold and the municipality must declare the other seat vacant. At that point, the municipality will follow their process for filling the vacancy.”
The Daily Reflector was unable to contact Vines on Monday.
With less than four days until the filing deadline closes, candidates have filed in several of Pitt County’s multiple municipal contests.
Winterville has a contested mayoral race, with two candidates on the ballot. Two people also have filed as candidates in contest for two open board seats.
Farmville has a slate of candidates for its mayoral and two commissioner seats but no contested elections.
Filing for Ayden candidates begins on July 26 and runs until Aug. 13. Falkland won’t have an election this year.
Greenville and about three dozen more North Carolina municipalities must postpone elections until March because 2020 census information necessary for redistricting won’t be available until late summer or early fall.
Candidate filings
Bethel Mayor
- Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
Fountain Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
- Glen Vines
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
Simpson Mayor
- Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Johnny Moye (I)
“I” stands for incumbent.