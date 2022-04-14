The Town of Fountain will honor one of its favorite daughters on Saturday when it unveils a historical marker in her honor and celebrates Emma Dupree Day at the Presbyterian church.
The fourth annual Emma Dupree Day begins at 10 a.m. with the unveiling on Railroad Street at the corner of Mills Street. The marker will memorialize Dupree's renown as an herbalist and reference her longtime residence a block east of the marker.
The marker was funded through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation with assistance from the North Carolina Folklife Institute, the town reported in an announcement about the event. Dupree was an herbalist and traditional healer who died at the age of 99 in 1996.
Following the unveiling at 11 a.m., Emma Dupree Day will continue at Fountain Presbyterian Church with a program that will recognize her family and give voice to those who remember her remarkable cures.
Featured guest speaker will Walter Shepherd, who produced the excellent documentary on Dupree, "Little Medicine Thing," with ECU medical school students in 1978. Also speaking will be Rev. Jane Rose, Holly Mathews and Melinda Thomsen of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is presenting certificates of honor to Dupree's relatives at the marker unveiling.
Matthews also is a cultural anthropologist who has done field research on traditional medical practices and access to health care in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama and the southern U.S., where her work has focused on African-American herbalists.