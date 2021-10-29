The Greenville Police Department is closing streets in the Uptown District for Halloween celebrations on Saturday and will do it again on Sunday if needed.
The department said it would close parts of Fifth Street and Cotanche Street at 6 p.m. Saturday. Cotanche will be closed from the Fourth Street Parking Deck to the area near Reade Circle. Fifth Street will be closed from Reade Street to Evans Street.
The city traditionally closes the district on Halloween, which this year falls on Sunday. The holiday typically draws crowds downtown regardless of when it falls, so police are prepared to close streets again on Sunday if needed, said Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department.
Those seeking to join in the festivities will have to pass through checkpoints and are prohibited from carrying real or fake weapons, anything that can be used as a weapon, and from wearing halloween masks. Face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are allowed. Parking is available at Five Points Plaza and the Fourth Street parking deck.
Hunter said that extra law enforcement started hitting the streets on Thursday night and a stronger police presence will remain in effect through the weekend. Personnel will include regular patrols and all of the specialized units, as part of a department-wide deployment.
Capt. Chris Sutton of the East Carolina University Police Department said that streets in the Uptown District, including Cotanche Street, Fifth Street and Evans, could be affected by Halloween revelers today and Sunday as well.
“Typically on Halloween night there is a lot of foot traffic that starts somewhere around 11 p.m. and will be very congested up until 2:30 or 3 a.m.,” Sutton said. “It is already a busy weekend during the fall, but when you put Halloween on top of it, that just makes it busier.”
With a home football game at 7:30 p.m. taking place on Thursday, the weekend was expected to be a busy one on ECU’s campus and in the surrounding area.
“Friday and Saturday night will obviously be busier because it is a Halloween weekend,” Sutton said. “It is unique because we have a Thursday night football game and Halloween bookending a weekend. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night there will be much more traffic around this area than what there typically is.”
Sutton added that students should make the right choices over the weekend.
“It is very important that our students and visitors coming in who may be associated with our students make good decisions and do not allow themselves to get so impaired that they make poor judgements,” Sutton said. “Guard your drinks. Binge drinking is a problem at Halloween, so it is important to not consume so much alcohol that they cannot control their own safety.”