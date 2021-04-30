ELIZABETH CITY — Four deputies involved in the shooting death of an unarmed black man while trying to arrest him last week have been returned to active duty because they didn’t fire their weapons, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Thursday.
Wooten released their names and those of three other deputies who fired their weapons at Andrew Brown Jr. as the officers were serving arrest and search warrants at Brown’s residence April 21.
The four deputies who’ve been returned to active duty include Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.
The three deputies who did fire their weapons and remain on administrative leave include Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn. According to a copy of the search warrant obtained on Monday, Meads secured the warrant.
“After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty,” Wooten said in a news release.
Wooten said “more investigation will be necessary” of the three deputies who did fire their weapons. As a result, they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of work multiple agencies reviewing the shooting, Wooten said.
Wooten released the deputies’ names a day after a Superior Court judge granted a petition by Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, for access to all footage from the body cameras worn by the deputies involved in Brown’s fatal shooting.
According to Greenville Judge Jeffrey Foster’s ruling, the Sheriff’s Office is required to disclose footage from four deputy body cameras and one dash camera to Ferebee within 10 days. Foster further ruled that the footage be released to Ferebee no later than 45 days from his order. The Sheriff’s Office is required to blur the faces of the deputies in the footage as well as any identifying badges or nameplates.
During the same hearing at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Foster denied a petition from a consortium of media companies to release the body camera footage, ruling the media organizations didn’t have standing under the state’s body camera law to seek the footage.
Brown family attorney Harry Daniels told the Associated Press that the decision to reinstate the four deputies “unprofessional,” noting that the family has not been shown the video that Wooten says shows they did not fire their weapons.
“They’re reinstating deputies with no transparency,” Daniels said. “We think that’s inappropriate and should not be done.”
“We have to take their word for it — that’s not transparency,” he said.
In his news release, Wooten — who also filed a petition for the body camera footage’s release — said releasing the deputies’ names continued his commitment to transparency and accountability in Brown’s shooting death.
“I promised the citizens of this county I would be transparent and accountable in this matter. I have been,” he said. “I asked the court to make the body camera footage public. I insisted on outside investigations to ensure impartiality. And now I’m releasing the names of the deputies on the scene. I’ll continue to be transparent whenever I can — without interfering in the independent investigations.”
According to information released by Wooten’s office, Meads has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since Sept. 21, 2015, and his current salary is $48,314. Morgan has been with the department since Dec. 5, 2016 and his current salary is $41,639. Lewellyn has been employed with the office since March 1, 2019 and his salary is $45,690.
Wooten also released the names of two deputies who have resigned and one whose retirement is pending since Brown’s shooting. Deputy Sheriff II William Harris and Lt. Christopher Terry have resigned and Deputy III James Flowers’ retirement is pending, the sheriff said.
Wooten has said Harris, Terry and Flowers were not involved in Brown’s shooting.
Public and private services for Brown are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, two public walk-through viewings will be held, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. On Monday, Brown’s funeral will be held by invitation only.
The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and a former president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, is also scheduled to speak.
Protests to demanding release of video and pressure authorities to fully investigate are now a nightly fixture in the downtown area.
Nine people were arrested Wednesday night for violating Elizabeth City’s 8 p.m. curfew, the city manager said.