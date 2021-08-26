Four students at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine have been awarded the university’s most prestigious medical scholarship.
Quashawn Rakeem Chadwick, Ryan Dickerson, Dana Shefet and Uma Gaddamanugu — all North Carolina residents — have been chosen for the Class of 2025 Brody Scholar award, valued at approximately $118,000.
Each student will receive four years of medical school tuition, living expenses and the opportunity to design his or her own summer enrichment program that can include travel abroad. The award will also support community service projects the students may undertake while in medical school.
Since the program began in 1983, 150 students have received scholarships. About 76% of Brody Scholars remain in North Carolina to practice, and the majority of those stay in eastern North Carolina.
“The Brody Scholarship is among the most distinguished in U.S. medical schools,” said Dr. Herb Garrison, interim president of ECU’s Medical & Health Sciences Foundation. “We are forever grateful to the Brody family for establishing and continuing to support the Brody Scholars program and appreciate the Brody Scholars who demonstrate constantly why they’re deserving of this tremendous support.”
Chadwick brings a unique background to medicine with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education.
Chadwick, who is from Albemarle and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, decided to pursue medical school while he served in the Artist Corps between 2016 and 2018.
Chadwick also attended UNC-Greensboro and found avenues for exploring a variety of interests as he considered his future plans.
Dickerson, from Jamesville, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UNC-Chapel Hill.
He decided to pursue medicine after his grandfather received a heart transplant, “allowing me to spend an additional five years with him,” Dickerson said. He was also influenced by his experience with anatomy and physiology in high school courses.
He is the son of Kent and Tracey Dickerson of Jamesville.
Shefet is approaching her medical education with a global perspective.
Shefet, of Cary, the daughter of Dr. Sarid and Sigal Shefet, gained valuable experience and viewpoints as an EC Scholar, ECU’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship, and as part of the university’s Honors College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health and received the Robert H. Wright Award for academic achievement, service and leadership. She also participated in research on childhood obesity.
Shefet interned at the British Heart Foundation during a summer abroad in London and spent a summer at Yale University’s Sherwin B. Nuland Summer Institute in Bioethics where she worked on a research project, “A Right to a Dignified Death: Physician Aid in Dying in Dementia Patients,” which was accepted for presentation at the UNESCO World Conference in Bioethics, Medical Ethics & Health Law.
Gaddamanugu has seen firsthand the power of passion and knowledge in medical education.
Gaddamanugu, the daughter of Prasad and Shobha Gaddamanugu of Winston-Salem, volunteered for two summers with a community development nonprofit in rural India, teaching reproductive health assessments and menstrual hygiene workshops for women.
Gaddamanugu also served as a doula at UNC Hospitals, where she created a training curriculum to help providers work with victims of sexual violence using a trauma-informed approach to care. During graduate school, she was an anesthesia assistant at Triangle Implant Center, an oral surgical clinic in Durham.
She earned a degree in public health from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2018 and a master’s in physiology from North Carolina State University.
Edwards named Harriot College distinguished professor
ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences named sociology professor Dr. Bob Edwards as the college’s 21st distinguished professor. The announcement was made at the 58th annual college convocation on Aug. 20.
“I am honored to receive the distinguished professorship,” Edwards said. “I was surprised by the news and deeply appreciate that my work at ECU, in the Department of Sociology and the college is being recognized in such a public and meaningful way.”
The appointment is the highest honor within the college and is conferred upon a professor whose career exemplifies a commitment to and a love for knowledge and academic life as demonstrated by outstanding teaching and advising, research and creative productivity, and professional service.
“We are lucky to have multiple folks on our faculty that share many of these qualities, and the selection process was indeed difficult,” said Dr. Allison S. Danell, dean of Harriot College. “Bob has an impressive, high-quality body of work that has led to meaningful change in our world. He gives his time and talents so generously, and his commitment to the field and the university have positively impacted countless colleagues and students.”
Dr. Kristen Myers, chair of sociology, said: “Bob’s initiatives and out-of-the-box vision are designed to help students, to grow sociology’s footprint on campus and to expand ECU’s impact on the field of sociology. For this reason and others, he is an excellent colleague, advocate and ally. Bob Edwards embodies the college’s distinguished professorship.”
While at ECU, Edwards has displayed the qualities and characteristics required of a distinguished professor.
He has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in sociology, sociology of religion, social statistics, American social movements, environmental sociology, society and coastal policy, coastal resource management, applied social research, and more. He has served as chair or as a member on seven doctoral dissertation committees. In addition, he has served as chair or as a member on more than 40 master’s degree thesis committees.
“For 26 years, helping students has been a consistent highlight of my work — from seeing the flash of understanding and satisfaction in their faces as a difficult concept clicks into place, to listening to a ‘C’ student talk about landing a good job or an ‘A’ student wondering what to expect after being admitted to a doctoral program,” Edwards said.
Edwards’ research interests include social movements, social organizations and change; civil society and social capital; issue advocacy, protests and policing of protests; and environmental sociology and inequality. He has been an invited speaker or lecturer at more than 30 conferences and has served as a consultant on various organization and government reports.
In addition, he has authored one book and authored or co-authored more than eight dozen journal articles, reports, book chapters and encyclopedia entries in his areas of research. He has secured more than $400,000 in awards and funding as the principal investigator or co-investigator on more than 30 research projects.
