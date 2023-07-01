Folks in 2022 enjoyed the Greenville’s Independence Day celebration from the Town Common and other spots downtown, organizers said. Some even viewed the fireworks show from boats on the Tar River. About 20,000 are expected this year.
Pennsylvania-based Starfire Corp. is planning a “mid-show barrage” on Tuesday that will add five to 10 minutes to the city’s already half-hour-long display, like the one in 2022 above.
“
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Members and guests of The Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America, left 2022, will gather again on Tuesday for their second July 4th cruise in.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Folks in 2022 enjoyed the Greenville’s Independence Day celebration from the Town Common and other spots downtown, organizers said. Some even viewed the fireworks show from boats on the Tar River. About 20,000 are expected this year.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Pennsylvania-based Starfire Corp. is planning a “mid-show barrage” on Tuesday that will add five to 10 minutes to the city’s already half-hour-long display, like the one in 2022, above.
Despite rising costs of fireworks, the City of Greenville’s annual Independence Day celebration should give pyrotechnics fans a little more bang for the buck this year.
Recreation and Parks Superintendent Heather White said this year’s show, scheduled to begin at dusk Tuesday at the Town Common, should be 35 to 40 minutes long. Pennsylvania-based Starfire Corp., which handles fireworks displays for the city’s Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve celebrations, is planning a “mid-show barrage” that will add five to 10 minutes to the city’s already half-hour-long display.