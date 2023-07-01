Despite rising costs of fireworks, the City of Greenville’s annual Independence Day celebration should give pyrotechnics fans a little more bang for the buck this year.

Recreation and Parks Superintendent Heather White said this year’s show, scheduled to begin at dusk Tuesday at the Town Common, should be 35 to 40 minutes long. Pennsylvania-based Starfire Corp., which handles fireworks displays for the city’s Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve celebrations, is planning a “mid-show barrage” that will add five to 10 minutes to the city’s already half-hour-long display.


  

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.