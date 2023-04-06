About 1,600 fourth graders are the focus of the second phase of Pitt County’s litter-free campaign.
Fourth-graders in Pitt County Schools received green litter pickup bags on Monday along with bilingual tracking logs and posters from their teachers as part of the county’s “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign.
Students will pick up litter and record the number of bags they fill between now and April 22. Students must turn in their tracking logs by April 24 to their teachers with the total number of bags collected. A parent/guardian also has to sign the forms, said John Demary, Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling director.
“We are pleased to partner with Pitt County Schools in our litter campaign,” Demary said. “Instead of going to the fourth-grade classrooms talking about litter, what better way to get the children excited by going out and picking up litter?”
Students are encouraged to pick up litter in their neighborhoods, ballparks, recreational parks, or areas they choose, Demary said.
“Our goal is to clean up Pitt County and teach the children that all of us have to pitch in to help keep Pitt County Litter Free for You and Me,” he said.
The fourth-grade classes are divided into six conferences based on location. The class that collects the most litter in each conference will win a pizza party, sponsored by Pitt County Economic Development.
The winning classes will be recognized by the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education in May.
The Pitt County “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign was created to bring attention to the county’s litter issues, Demary said.
Children aren’t the only people the county wants to be involved in the cleanup.
Twice a year the N.C. Department of Transportation hosts a littler sweep event. This year’s event is April 14-29 and Demary said people can register to participate by calling him at 902-3355 or visiting ncdot.gov/littersweep.
“All they ask is you let NCDOT know where you are picking up trash so they can go out and pick up the bags,” Demary said. “We encourage all citizens to go out this week and pick up trash. The county can’t do it by itself, we need everybody to pitch in.”
Part three of the campaign, Tarp It or Ticket, will begin May 1. It involves educating the public on enforcement, fines and penalties for littering, unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping.
Demary said he has been stopping vehicles with improperly covered loads of trash to alert drivers that they could be ticketed if they don’t properly cover their loads.
“I’ve seen a major improvement of people tarping their loads,” Demary said, who also has been speaking with people who have their loads properly covered to thank them for their effort.
Demary said he’ll visit county convenience sites where thousands dispose of trash and recycling weekly to hand out tarps.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Nick Whaley, the county’s environmental enforcement officer, will begin ticketing people without proper tarp coverage after the education period ends.
“We are not there 100 percent but we are working towards it,” Demary said.
The Pitt County Planning Department has developed a mapping app that Whaley can use to record areas with littering problems.
The map Demary showed commissioners displayed the location of illegal dumping sites and stretches of roadway with excessive litter on the road shoulders.
“We’ll patrol those areas more often,” Demary said. “Hopefully this tool will help us when we want to go out and investigate.”
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board chairwoman, has advocated for greater citizen responsibility in maintaining litter-free roadways since she was elected. She is receiving emails from other communities in North Carolina interested in following Pitt County’s lead in combating litter.