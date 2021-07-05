Pitt County residents celebrated the Fourth of July for many reasons, but most saw the day as a way to enjoy family, friends and warm weather.
“It is the creation of modern democracy,” said April Newman, a 22-year-old resident of Farmville about the importance of the day. “Our forefathers escaped the yoke of an oppressive, overreaching monarch. The Fourth means independence and (forget) England.”
Greenville’s Town Common celebration featured live music at the amphitheater, bounce houses for kids and a number of food and drink vendors. But the big attraction was a fireworks show that began at dusk.
Hundreds gathered to ooh and awww in the light of the rockets’ red glare.
Rick Morton said the holiday is special for all ages.
“I felt a lot of nostalgia,” Morton said. “The fireworks always make me feel like a kid again.”
In addition to the display on the Town Common, many people took to their streets and yards to put on a show of their own.
“It does not have to be too flashy,” one Greenville resident noted. “We just want to put on a little show for the kids and, yeah, for us too. We do not need Roman candles or bottle rockets for that; we want to play it safe.”
“Any time we can get together now it feels special,” they continued. “COVID had me thinking ‘I don’t know when I’m seeing everybody again,’ you know? But right now, just let me on the grill, we can have a few drinks and we are all right.”