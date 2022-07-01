The year that area Fourth of July celebrations were finally set to return to normal has turned out to be somewhat different than expected.
While numerous communities, including Greenville and Farmville, will host full-scale events and fireworks this year, some eastern North Carolina towns have seen their celebrations halted again.
This time, rather than COVID-19 being the cause, the cancellations have been prompted by an accident in which a brush fire ignited a Lenoir County building where fireworks were stored, causing an explosion. One man was killed and three firefighters were injured.
Following the incident, Kinston, Stantonsburg, Wilson announced cancellations of their planned fireworks. Communities as far east as Swansboro and as far west as Louisburg also have called off events, citing that fireworks lost in the La Grange fire were to have been used in their festivities.
Still, other communities, such as Washington, N.C., are celebrating their first Fourth of July event since 2019. Here is a look at Independence Day events planned through Monday.
Farmville
Farmville will hold its Independence Day Celebration from 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. There will be a performance by the Tar River Community Band, food and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. For more information, call 252-753-6722 or 252-753-6712.
Greenville
The City of Greenville’s Independence Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. Monday on the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatable attractions and a classic car show. Fireworks are at dusk. Visit greenvillenc.gov.
Washington
The city’s waterfront fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Monday at Mac Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington, N.C.
Kinston
Kinston will host the Great American Cookout at Harmony Hall downtown from 6-9 p.m. Monday. The event will include live music, a puppet show and a hot dog-eating contest. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. The admission fee includes two hot dogs, chips, and a drink in addition to the evening’s entertainment. There will be fireworks on Sunday at Grainger Stadium at the end of the Wood Ducks game, which begins at 6 p.m.
Belhaven
The town of Belhaven in Beaufort County will host its 80th Fourth of July celebration through Monday. Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. today with vendors and carnival rides. A hot dog-eating contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today, followed by a street dance from 8-11 p.m. The festival continues through Monday with events including a corn hole tournament, watermelon-eating contest, a lawnmower pull and a mud run. Monday’s schedule includes a parade at 11 a.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Visit Belhaven4thofJuly.com for a complete schedule.
Windsor
The Town of Windsor and the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Independence Day celebration from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the Roanoke Cashie River Center, 112 W. Water St., Windsor. The event will include entertainment and vendors. A fireworks show will begin at dusk.
Rocky Mount
An Independence Day celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. today at Rocky Mount Sports complex, 600 Independence Drive. The event will include music, games, inflatable attractions and food vendors. Fireworks begin at dusk. Admission and parking for the event are free.
New Bern
The city’s Fourth of July celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lawson Creek Park and will include music, children’s activities, inflatable attractions and food trucks. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Tryon Palace, 529 South Front St., will host its Independence Day celebration from 9 a.m.-noon Monday. The free event will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, fife and drum performances and a firing of muskets by the 1st NC Regiment. Visit tryonpalace.org.