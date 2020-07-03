As the country marks its 244th anniversary amid a pandemic and ongoing strife, some in Pitt County will spend this Fourth of July pondering more deeply what it means to be free.
Greenville-area residents this week prepared for a holiday that promised to be different than any before, with coronavirus restrictions curtailing or canceling most public celebrations and recent racial unrest still top of mind for many.
Stacey Lane of Greenville was buying fireworks at a stand outside of Walmart on Wednesday. Lane, a janitorial manager with East Carolina Vocational Center, said she served in the military for 12 years. She said she spent 12 years fighting for America's freedom but recent events demonstrate that black people are not free.
"I don't understand why you claim to be the land of the free, then nothing's free, then it's like you spend 12 years, wasted 12 years of your life fighting for freedom and you can't even get it, like what's the point," Lane said.
Brian Daniels, an engraver at Sam's Lock and Key, expressed similar sentiments while fishing at the Town Common on Thursday. Daniels said he is a veteran of the Marines and fought for America's freedom but believes the country needs to do a better job of ensuring everyone shares equally.
"I fought for something totally different. We, as a whole, need to do better," Daniels said. "I think a lot of people just need to have some tolerance, some understanding and some compassion. That's not just for one race or any race that's for all races.
"I mean America is supposed to be free, America is supposed to be the land of dreams, and right now it looks like we're living in a nightmare," he said.
Outside of a day fishing, COVID-19 will keep Daniels away from traditional celebrations this year, he said. He will stay away from family member to avoid spreading the virus.
Greg Churchill of Winterville said the virus altered plans for his family as well. They will stay home this year and have a picnic rather than head for the beach.
"This year everything's kind of just been thrown up in the air a little bit," said Churchill, an executive with Rivers & Associates who was taking a walk at the Town Common.
"With that we really haven't made any distinct plans but we'll usually get together with family and try to do some type of cookout or something," Churchill said.
He said American's are blessed because they have freedoms that aren't available in many parts of the world.
"It's easy sometimes to kind of get discouraged and down a little bit about the political divide and it seems like the never-ending chaos that's going on these days but we're blessed to live in a land where we have the freedoms to be able to exercise our opinion and hopefully to do that in a peaceful manner," Churchill said.
Stylist Sunny Osun of Pitt County said she will still be spending the day with her family and lighting fireworks but she will be wearing all black on July 4.
"I don't celebrate; I don't believe that was the day of Independence Day, so I'm standing up for different rights this year with all black, still lighting fireworks, still with family," said Osun, who was at the fireworks stand on Wednesday.
In the past, Osun said she did celebrate the Fourth, but events this year heightened awareness about her culture.
"I don't believe in July the Fourth was the Independence Day, or it was free," she said. "Definitely for our culture, it definitely wasn't. It was June 19th (Juneteenth)."
The virus has restricted freedom for Shaina Curran of Greenville, who took her dog to the city's dog park Thursday.
Curran is a travel nurse and will spend the holiday working a 12-hour night shift. As a travel nurse she works most holidays but she usually gets to see friends when she gets off her shift.
However, as a nurse she is high-risk for coronavirus so this year she will not get to see her friends, Curran said. Her last assignment was in Massachusetts where there were a large number of COVID-19 cases ,so she has been social distancing and working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I probably would have gone to a cookout after I got off work and grabbed a drink or something, and that will not be happening," Curran said.
She said she hopes this fourth of July the country will have unity, which it currently does not have.
"Unity is something we don't have and something we haven't had for a while," she said. "Racism is real, it never ended, it still exists and I think we just need to relearn, educate ourselves, open our eyes, listen, have those difficult conversations, that all just needs to start to occur."
The virus impacted plans for Burger King manager Tiffany Moore, too. The Greenville resident said she normally spends the Fourth watching the fireworks show at the Town Common with her family.
The city canceled the show, so she was buying fireworks outside Walmart on Wednesday to provide entertainment as she spends the holiday at home.
"It's fine though. We're going to have a little something at home, a cookout and still be OK," Moore said.