RALEIGH — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, is highlighting criticism of hospital charity care in a recent think tank report that the American Hospital Association says is “wrong and cannot be taken seriously.”
The Massachusetts-based Lown Institute, in a report released Tuesday, examined the finances of 1,773 nonprofit hospitals in the United States and found more than three-quarters fell short of expected investments in their communities in 2020.
Lown found North Carolina’s “fair share” deficit was negative $392 million, which is how much the state’s nonprofit hospitals’ community investments fell short of their tax breaks. Nationally, the institute identified more than 1,350 hospitals that had fair share deficits totaling $14.2 billion in 2020, which it says is “enough to relieve the medical debt of 18 million Americans or prevent 600 at-risk rural hospitals from closing.”
The American Hospital Association pushed back on the Lown report in a blog. It says a community benefit analysis by the international accounting firm EY shows “the value was 9 to 1: for every one dollar in tax exemption, hospitals provided nine dollars of community benefit.”
“The Lown Institute’s latest report on hospital community benefits, like the previous one, is wrong and cannot be taken seriously as it once again relies on obvious biases and suffers from serious methodological flaws,” the hospital association’s blog read.
Folwell, in a statement to The Center Square, said he is “disappointed” in the American Hospital Association’s response to criticism.
“Taxpayers have given nonprofit hospitals billions in tax breaks, but hospital executives have failed to justify their community’s sacrifice. Instead of caring for impoverished patients, some of hospitals encouraged patients to sign up for high interest medical credit cards or even sued hundreds of families,” he said.
“I’m disappointed that hospitals are denying scrutiny rather than reforming their own behavior. The hospital association is denying facts that came from hospitals’ own tax filings,” Folwell said. “Instead of attempting to discredit researchers; they should recommit to their charitable mission — and put patents over profits.
Nonprofit hospitals are exempted from most taxes in exchange for providing free or discounted care and programs that address community health needs, such as substance abuse treatment, affordable housing, or access to healthy foods.
Folwell, who has fought what he has described as the “health care cartel” to reduce medical costs since taking office in 2017, highlighted North Carolina’s reported deficit in a post to Twitter on Tuesday that put the statistic in perspective.
“This study gives further evidence that nonprofit hospital executives have lost their mission. North Carolina was the 12th worst state in the nation for ‘fair share deficit’ because too many of its hospitals put profits over impoverished patients,” Folwell said. “When North Carolina hospitals pocketed their tax breaks instead of providing enough charity care, that windfall was large enough to pay off the 199,643 medical debts — or to cover the losses of rural hospitals five times over in North Carolina.”
The hospital association says the report “cherry-picks categories of community investment,” ignores “unprecedented challenges” facing hospitals from the pandemic, fails to take into account uncompensated and unreimbursed costs, and does not “acknowledge that hospitals fully or partially subsidize the high cost of the many essential services they provide to their communities, such as burn and neonatal units.”
“We welcome a discussion about the many benefits hospitals provide to their communities, but relying on obvious bias, fuzzy math and dubious conjecture undermines efforts to improve access to high-quality care for all Americans,” the association said.