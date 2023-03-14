...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Graham
Photo courtesy Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
When Evangelist Franklin Graham III visits Edenton in May it will be his first worship visit to eastern North Carolina in four years.
Graham, who is the son of the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, will visit Edenton on Sunday, May 7, as part of his six-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour,” according to GodLovesYouTour.com.
The one-night worship event at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds starts at 4 p.m. and will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
“In 2019, Franklin Graham held the “Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour” in North Carolina,” said Mateo Brinton, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “It was an eight-stop tour including Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.”
Graham’s upcoming tour will include several stops in Maryland, plus a visit to Portsmouth, Virginia. His Edenton stop is the only North Carolina destination on the tour.
According to Brinton, Graham is touring to share with worshipers a message of hope and lasting peace.
“The purpose of the Tidewater Tour is to tell the good news, that God loves each one of us,” Brinton said. “He demonstrated that love when He gave His son, Jesus Christ to be the savior of the world. “So, this tour is to bring a message of real hope and lasting peace that is available to everyone.”
Graham’s Edenton visit could easily draw thousands of people to pray with him.
“The total attendance for the “Decision America: Tar Heel State Tour” was 65,825, with turnouts ranging from 4,325 to 13,800 people,” Brinton said.
E.C. Toppin, president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Board of Directors, said previously that the Graham event will be open air, with attendees bringing their own chairs.
“We figure we can accommodate 5,000 or even up to 6,000 people,” Toppin said.
Following are the additional dates and locations of other stops along the God Loves You Tidewater Tour: