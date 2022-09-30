A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats will be held in Winterville next week for up to 500 animals.

The event sponsored by Pitt County Animal Services, in partnership with Greenville Animal Protective Services and SPAY Today, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2564 Mill St.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.