Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. ESE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Greenville
- Farmville
- Grifton
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rain associated with Tropical Cyclone Ian
will push across Eastern North Carolina from late tonight
into Friday night. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**HURRICANE IAN WILL CONTINUE TO BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA INTO TOMORROW**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island,
Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 210 miles southwest of Morehead City NC or about 190
miles south-southwest of Jacksonville NC
- 32.4N 79.0W
- Storm Intensity 85 mph
- Movement North or 0 degrees at 14 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Ian will continue to move northward today, eventually
turning north-northwest towards the South Carolina coast. Regardless
of the exact track of Ian, there is the potential for extensive
impacts to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring additional rainfall amounts of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts, continuing the threat of
localized flooding, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage
areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above
ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence
in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River.
Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees
and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally
enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent
rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
all of eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against
life-threatening flood waters having possible
extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against dangerous
flood waters having possible significant impacts.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
all of coastal eastern North Carolina. Remain well away from life-threatening
surge having additional significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind
having additional limited impacts. If realized,
these impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Eastern
North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having
possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE - For those not under evacuation orders, assess
the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If
you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do
not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation
orders.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a
battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats will be held in Winterville next week for up to 500 animals.
The event sponsored by Pitt County Animal Services, in partnership with Greenville Animal Protective Services and SPAY Today, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 2564 Mill St.
The clinic will have free rabies vaccinations for 500 pets on a first-come, first-served basis. All shots given during the clinic will be valid for one year.
“The vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the Pitt County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need,” said Pitt Animal Services Director Chad Singleton.
Requirements to participate include:
Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.
Transport cats in separate carriers to expedite rabies shots administration.
No retractable leashes.
Dogs must be in regular collars or harnesses. No chains are allowed to be used as collars.
No appointment needed; first come, first served.
Photo ID with current address is required. If the address on the ID is not current, bring a utility bill that verifies current address. Owners without photo ID will be turned away.
All dogs and cats must be at least 4 months of age to receive the rabies vaccination. Animals under 4 months will be turned away. If available, bring papers that verify the pet’s date of birth.
Pets will not receive a rabies vaccination if it is more than 30 days before the previous shot’s expiration date. Rabies vaccinations requested within the final 30 days or after expiration will be given.
If you bring an animal to the clinic for a family member, friend or neighbor, their photo ID (or copy of their photo ID) with their current address and written permission for their animals to be vaccinated against rabies is required.
Upon arrival, check in at the tent with tables in the parking lot at the rear of the fire station.
Volunteers will be on site to assist, but staff will be unable to look up previous rabies vaccination records.
North Carolina law requires the owner of every dog and cat over 4 months of age to have the animal vaccinated against rabies. In Pitt County, owners of dog and cats that have not been vaccinated in accordance with the law are subject to a civil penalty in the amount of $100.