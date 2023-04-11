We can Do Better

Filmmakers interview local residents for the documentary, ‘We Can Do Better.’

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Free viewings of “We can do Better,” a film documenting a win over environmental racism from 1995 in Kingsboro, are set for April 22 at Carmon Auditorium in Tarboro and April 24 at the East Carolina University Main Campus Student Center in Greenville.

“We can do better” was the slogan used by the Citizens for Responsible Zoning during a public campaign that prevented Iowa Beef Processors Inc., from installing a hog-processing plant in Kingsboro, a predominantly Black community between Rocky Mount and Tarboro.