Sunny skies and fall temperatures will welcome ECU fans at Uptown Greenville’s Freeboot Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. today.
The official Pirate pep rally at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans streets, will feature live music from TrainWreck, beer and wine, food trucks, children’s activities and more, organizers said.
TrainWreck, a high-energy party band, will entertain Pirate fans with songs from Sweet Home Alabama to Purple Rain. Freeboot also will welcome head women’s basketball Coach Kim McNeill and the women’s basketball team.
The band starts about 5:35 p.m. and will take a break at 7 p.m. for Coach McNeill and a T-shirt toss. TrainWreck will play again until about 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates take on Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle will operate three hours before, during, and two hours after the game.
Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots, while supporting Uptown businesses is encouraged.
For more information visit www.uptowngreenville.com or email info@uptowngreenville.com.
Uptown Greenville will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.