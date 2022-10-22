“One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you … but not today. My feet are sore.”
I could imagine Nancy Sinatra adjusting the lyrics of her song as my granddaughter marched down the pavement ahead of me. Her shoes were so clunky that even a soldier of a fascist regime trying to goosestep would have said “No thanks” to them. But they were all the rage among her classmates, so she had to wear them. She just didn’t think ahead about how far she would have to walk when I picked her up after school — to go to Freeboot Friday.
Shakespeare wrote a sonnet about how he would “trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries.” Well, if I had been wearing those shoes, I would have gladly gone bootless and marched down the sidewalk barefoot rather than have footwear that is my own worst enemy. I was wearing some comfy sneakers. But still …
… I had my own troubles. My arthritis was acting up again, so I began to think of this as the Baton Death March. Not the prisoner transfer that happened in Bataan during World War II, but the march down to Five Points Plaza where you might see a cheerleader twirling a baton. Or even better, offering BenGay to old men.
The walk was so long because we had parked a block beyond the county courthouse. That’s the closest we could get. They only have Freeboot Friday for home games. But we parked so far away that we could have just as easily walked to some of the away games as well.
Just like the old hymn says, we’re marching to Zion. Her footwear and my knees that are about to wear out would kill us before the evening was over. And then we will be in Zion, the heavenly realm where saints and angels fly around barefooted and pray for pedestrians on earth collapsing in the streets.
But I just knew that our suffering would be rewarded. “I love live music!” she had told me many times, eyes aglow. So, she probably wouldn’t like the Grateful Dead. Anything else they played at Freeboot Friday would be to die for, no doubt.
But even at a distance as we approached, something seemed wrong. We could hear music, but it seemed so-so. As we got closer, I could see guitars sitting on their stands and unattended drums. It was as if the music had been so heavenly that the band just ascended directly into Glory as their reward. Leaving the crowd to wonder, hey what about us?
The band was on break.
I hasten to add, I do not begrudge the musicians having a break, they deserve it. My disappointment was directed at myself, and at blind chance, the only culprits here.
So we stood around, walked around, and listened to canned break music. Which was like walking into a fancy restaurant and being offered a can of dog food. Not that the music was so bad in itself, but frustrated expectations made it so.
“I have to go to the bathroom,” she said as we passed the lineup of portable facilities. She glanced at them and added, “Can we go to the library?” So suddenly she’s an avid reader. We walked across the street to confirm the inevitable truth: no dice. As if librarians don’t know when to pack up and leave.
As she pulled on the handle of the locked front door, I said, “Looks like you’ll have to go back to death row.” But I exaggerate; the line of portable facilities really wasn’t even mildly malodorous, much less homicidally noxious.
But she just answered, “I can hold it.”
“Do you want to head for home?” I could see it in her eyes but I knew she didn’t want to admit it.
“No, I want something free.” So we stopped by a booth that had a “spin the wheel, get a prize.” She got a Riverdale poster. Still no band, so we started the trek to the car, down by the riverside, almost.
Freeboot Friday is an exciting event, but you have to know how to enjoy it. Our timing was off, our planning was poor, and our energy was waning. I thought about the first moon landing, how they almost ran out of fuel before they found a place to land.
And I felt isolated as if I had missed the last ship back to earth. Except, of course, in the vacuum of the moon, you wouldn’t be able to hear the music. (But I don’t know … it was pretty loud.)
“It’s OK, it was an experiment,” I said to her. I knew she felt bad that we went to so much trouble and didn’t even get to hear the band. “Anyway, I got something out of this.”
“What?”
“I’m off the hook for the next 37 times you want something,” I answered, just pulling a number out of the air.
“Hey, can we stop at that little shop over there for just a minute?”
“No.”
“36.”
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.