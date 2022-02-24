A locally produced film is finally getting its premiere in the community where parts of it were shot.
“Freedom of NC,” written, directed and produced by Greenville resident James Jones is being shown at 7 p.m. in the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.artsofthepamlico.org or at the box office, said Jeffery Phipps, interim executive director of Arts of the Pamlico at the theatre.
“We have some local people who were in it and the Arts of the Pamlico also helped finance the production. We were able to give (Jones) some money through grants to help him make the film,” Phipps said. “We feel like we have a very vested interest in this film. We also like to present local art to our community.”
“Freedom of NC” is the story of an enslaved family and the dreams of freedom cherished by a daughter.
Jones said he’s been eager to bring the movie to Washington. The town’s late mayor, Mac Hodges, was an early supporter of the project, helping Jones obtain permission to film at Goose Creek State Park and at the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum.
“Bringing it back to Washington, I think it’s of great value to be able to give the community something back for showing their appreciation and throughout the 2½ years of this project,” Jones said.
He initially wanted to premiere the film at the Turnage Theatre. However, COVID-19 protocols at the time limited the number of people allowed in the theater, Phipps said.
Jones instead premiered the movie at the Greenville Grande. He has since had showings in Wilmington, Raleigh and Roanoke Rapids.
A showing also is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
“We’re delighted because it worked out great for us,” Phipps said. “We like to feature black artists during Black History Month.”
The theatre no longer has capacity limits, Phipps said, and he hopes its 432 seats will be filled.
“I’ve seen clips of (the film) t and I was impressed with the acting, I have to say. It’s all local people, some people from Greenville, some people from Washington and I thought the acting was quite good,” Phipps said.
The showing comes shortly after Jones struck an eight-year distribution deal with Entertainment Studios, owned by Byron Allen, a comedian who owns The Weather Channel and other media outlets.
“When they reached out to me and told me how much they loved it, they had watched the screener,” Jones said. “They offered a proposition and I took it.”
Entertainment Studios is scheduled to distribute DVDs of Freedom of NC beginning in June, Jones said. Entertainment studios told him the DVDs will be sold at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Barnes and Noble. Ninety days after the DVDs go on sale, the movie will be available through Video on Demand.
“A lot of people have been asking when will it be online so I can watch it at home,” Jones said. “I’m telling them to wait until June.”
Prior to the June distribution date, “Freedom of NC” will be one of 35 films in competition at the International Gullah Film Festival being held April 1-15 in Charleston, S.C.
Jones said it was one of five film festivals he entered and the first to invite him.
“Getting a callback was a great, great accomplishment with my first film,” he said. Film festivals generate interest and people come from all over the world to view the productions, he said.
“I’m definitely looking forward to April 1 and I’m going to be in Charleston,” he said.
Jones also is working on the script for what he hopes will be his second film.
He wants to tell the story of Sarah Keys Evans, a native of Washington who was an African-American member of the Women’s Army Corps.
In 1952 Evans was arrested and jailed overnight in Roanoke Rapids when she refused to move to the back of the bus for the final leg of her trip from her New Jersey base to her family’s home.
“When I heard about her story I was blown away and I said, ‘I have to write about her,’” Jones said. “A lot of people in the world don’t know about Sarah Keys Evans. There is much more history than what we see in the forefront.
“I want to make film content based on truth, on history and make it appealing to young and old people,” Jones said. “I want to focus on North Carolina and telling untold stories so people can understand history better.”