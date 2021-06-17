Greenville's law enforcement community bid farewell to a fellow officer and a friend Thursday.
The remains of Sgt. Tim “Mack” McInerney were transported from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office to Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville. McInerney was the victim in a fire at his home on Saturday, June 12.
A procession along 5th Street at Memorial Drive saw friends stop by to say their farewells. Michelle Matthews, a close friend of McInerney’s fiancee, Beth Ellis, said that the event has sent shockwaves throughout many pieces of the Greenville community.
“A lot of people are hurting right now,” Matthews said. “A lot of families, community, fire and police.”
Matthews said that, amid the pain, good memories of McInerney’s love for the people close to him remain.
“They were always smiling,” Matthews said. “Any time you saw a picture, or spoke to Beth she was always smiling and happy about her relationship with Tim. They always seemed to have a really good time. They were very supportive of one another… Beth is a very strong lady and she is, with time, going to heal at some point hopefully. We have every confidence that she will remain strong.”
Chief Mark Holtzman stood alone at a podium to address media Thursday morning at the department. Holtzman recalled “Mack” as a 27-year veteran of the department, but also as a family man who was always laughing.
“I enjoyed getting to know Tim,” Holtzman said. “We actually had a bit of a personal relationship along the way, which I don’t get to do with every supervisor. When I came here he was working in Internal Affairs, he was a direct report to me, and that helped to establish a relationship with him.”
“If you wanted picked up in the middle of your day, you would call Tim. You would be laughing by the time you were done with it and know that we had the best out there working to keep us safe.”
There were points where Holtzman was emotional. He said that the loss of McInerney has been difficult for everyone who met him.
“I think the fact that we do not have a long line of people standing here next to me is a testimony and shows just how deeply Tim touched everybody in this department,” Holtzman said. “I knew him for five years and, honestly, last night when I read our press release again it just shook me up. I know his team, his close friends and family members where he served on this department for 27 years, they are all working through this themselves.”
Holtzman said that chaplains and community mental health partners are on call to speak with officers and staff who need help processing their grief. He also said that the City of Greenville’s staff and human resources department have been extremely proactive in helping the department through a difficult time.
“While we think as police officers about the investigation, we also think about the mental health and well being of our department,” Holtzman said.
The chief praised the work of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Paula Dance who was on the scene Saturday, as well as the work of the State Bureau of Investigation who is taking point on the investigation. Cars for the sheriff’s office, Winterville Police, Ayden Police and East Carolina University Police were involved in the escort through Greenville.
As of now, no further information has come forth in the fire investigation. Holtzman said that as more information comes forth it will be provided.
McInerney is survived by his daughter, Sydney, and sister Tara Stanton, a captain with the Greenville Police Department.
A funeral service will be held Friday morning.