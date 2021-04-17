After a century of life, Celie Porter continues to do what she loves and is known for most — reciting poetry.
The lifelong Fountain resident kicked off her own 100th birthday celebration on April 7 by reciting “There is a Green Hill Far Away” before receiving a key to the town.
“I think anybody that lives in the town of Fountain that’s 100 years old needs to be recognized,” Mayor Shirley Mitchell said during the celebration at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.
“I am very honored to have her as a citizen of Fountain,” Mitchell said, adding that she has known Porter since she was a child.
Porter was born on April 7, 1921, and is one of the town’s oldest residents, the oldest living member of her family and the oldest living congregation member at Reid Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
“She’s a sweetheart. She’s a great asset to our church. She is just a great asset to the kingdom of God,” said Reid Chapel pastor Alvin Hyman.
“It’s quite an honor if you talk to people with age to them,” Hyman said. “There is wisdom. They can advise you. They’ve been through some things and they can tell you some things.”
Doris Edwards, a Fountain commissioner and Porter’s cousin, presented Porter with a card on behalf of the family.
“Life is short and God has spared us and he has spared my cousin. It is very important to show love, fellowship, peace, joy and happiness to all people that you know and love,” Edwards said.
“She knows a whole lot and you can sit down and listen to her and she can tell you things in the past and things that bring back memories,” Edwards said. “She is a joyful lady. She can really do her poems well. She don’t miss a beat either.”
Porter is known for her ability to recite poetry even at the age of 100.
“She’s been a cornerstone of our church. She has this special poem that even at the age of 100, she can remember to recite that poem. That’s been a blessing for us,” said church member Gayle Morgan of Greenville.
Jackie McNair of Greenville added, “She is a wonderful person. She has been attending the church for years. She loves to recite poetry and she does a great job at it.”
When asked how she lived so long, Porter replied “the good Lord.”
“She loves Jesus Christ,” said Decon Harvey McNair of Greenville.
“I love her. She is a good person,” McNair said. “She is a church-going person. She has a love for people.”
Porter is expected to return to her Fountain home in the next few weeks once she completes rehab, according to her daughter Vernette Dupree.
“She’s doing pretty good,” Dupree said.
Due to the pandemic and Porter’s stay at MacGregor, organizers had to get creative in the socially distanced birthday party. This was done by allowing party members on one side of a fence with Porter and staff on the other side.
“This is what we call a celebration milestone,” said Terry Edwards, MacGregor Downs’ director of recreation and volunteer services.
Despite the pandemic, staff at MacGregor Downs has worked with families to help break down barriers that cause isolation while keeping patients safe, she said.
For Porter and birthday attendees, what mattered was knowing that everyone present was loved.
“I feel great,” Porter said of the celebration. “I appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you so much.”
Attendees said they were delighted to be able to join in the celebration.
“I can truly say she is a wonderful person and she lived a good Christian life. She is a good mother and she loves the Lord, church and people,” Dupree said.
“It’s a blessing from the Lord for her to live 100 years and be mostly still in her right mind. She is still quoting poems like it was something she just learned yesterday.”