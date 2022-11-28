Classmates, friends and teammates of a Greene Central High School athlete rallied to support each other since getting the news he was killed in a car wreck on Saturday, football coach Jay Wilson said.

Jah’Tayvious Edwards, a senior and leader on the Rams' football squad who overcame the loss of a kidney to play this year, died in a crash about 3 p.m. at Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road in Ayden.