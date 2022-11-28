Classmates, friends and teammates of a Greene Central High School athlete rallied to support each other since getting the news he was killed in a car wreck on Saturday, football coach Jay Wilson said.
Jah’Tayvious Edwards, a senior and leader on the Rams' football squad who overcame the loss of a kidney to play this year, died in a crash about 3 p.m. at Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road in Ayden.
The wreck remains under investigation, Ayden Police Department Chief Chris Forehand said Monday, so details about what caused the crash were not available.
It involved a 2006 Jeep Cherokee and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. The other driver was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. Injuries were not life-threatening, Forehand said.
Edwards was an outside linebacker and strong safety set to graduate in the spring. He was an honorable mention all-conference player in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. The death shook the Greene Central family.
"We opened up our weight room Saturday night and some guys came in and hung out," coach Wilson said on Monday. "We had a vigil, our Young Life group here in Greene County came over Sunday night to the school and we had a bunch of students come out."
Wilson said he and his coaching staff met with the team as a whole Monday morning to grieve and remember their teammate. Edwards was much more than a linebacker and safety for the Rams' defense, he was a leader and an inspiration to his teammates both on and off the field.
Complications with a kidney forced Edwards to have surgery midway through his junior season, as he missed the final four games of the season.
"You get a kidney removed, that's a major surgery, so we were a little worried if he was even going to be able to play this year," Wilson said.
But Edwards put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get his strength and speed back, even running track in the spring, to return to the gridiron this past fall.
In his final season in a Ram uniform, Edwards finished sixth on the team with 53 tackles, including 10 for loss.
After everything Edwards went through to get back on the field, his message to his fellow teammates was a simple one.
"His leadership was more of a 'Hey, you've gotta make the most of every moment, because you never know when it could be taken away from you,'" Wilson said.
Edwards also was known as the life of the party for the team, as Wilson said he kept everyone energized and laughing, adding there was never a dull moment with him.
"If you felt down, Tay was going to be the guy to come around and make you feel better," Wilson said. "He always had a way to make you laugh and he would always make you feel better and do better, so he's definitely going to be missed for that."
While Edwards was not the loudest player on the field, his leadership was still felt by his teammates.
"He was a great teammate and a really, really good leader for the team, he wasn't a super loud guy, but when he talked, the guys listened, and he made sure he led them in the right direction."
Wilson said he and his team have received countless messages from fellow coaches, teams and schools from around the state in the last few days.
He noted the support, thoughts, and prayers have meant a lot, adding while they battle for four quarters on the field, it is always bigger than football.
"We compete, but we're a brotherhood, when you put the helmet and the shoulder pads on, you become brothers," Wilson said.
"Whether you play for Greene Central, or Kinston, or St. Paul's, or North Duplin or wherever, it doesn't matter, you're a brotherhood."
Greene Central on Monday brought in counselors to help students affected by the death. Wilson asked the community to continue supporting and praying for Edwards' family, teammates and classmates in the weeks to come.
"Just make sure you keep close to the kids, talk to them, just anything, because it becomes harder in the next few weeks," Wilson said.
"Right now they're surrounded by people, the coaches, the counselors, but in a few weeks everyone goes back to their regular life, but they'll still be living it."