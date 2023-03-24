ECU’s Spring Dance 2023 is a journey of music and movement from Berlin to Broadway and beyond.

The performance, which continues through Sunday in McGinnis Theater on campus, will highlight the work of Kurt Weill, one of the 20th century’s leading composers for stage. Through choreography, pieces will interpret the evolving musical style of this German-born American composer whose work shaped history.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.