ECU’s Spring Dance 2023 is a journey of music and movement from Berlin to Broadway and beyond.
The performance, which continues through Sunday in McGinnis Theater on campus, will highlight the work of Kurt Weill, one of the 20th century’s leading composers for stage. Through choreography, pieces will interpret the evolving musical style of this German-born American composer whose work shaped history.
But the annual dance concert is not simply a tribute to Weill. It is a showcase of ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, ballroom and other genres from the East Carolina University School of Theatre and Dance.
“We love to showcase a variety of dances every single semester. There is no common theme of spring dance,” ECU senior Jackie Dodds said. “It is just to showcase all of these different styles and for the choreographers to tell their stories with each individual work.”
“Each dance has its own underlying message that is beautifully hidden for the audience to explore and make their own to take home with them at the end of the night,” she said. “The show overall is unique due to its diversity.”
Dodds, a dance performance and choreography major, was selected to be a student choreographer for the production. She has created a 10-minute dance that will be performed alongside the works of faculty and professors.
“This experience has given me a lot of responsibility in many ways I have not yet had at ECU in the dance program,” she said. “I choreographed a piece for my senior thesis last semester that is similar in length and was presented formally, but spring dance has put me working side-by-side with my professors, which is something I am privileged to experience.”
Spring dance concert coordinator John Dixon also serves as a choreographer for the concert, one of about 25 productions he has been involved in since joining the School of Theatre and Dance in 2009.
“It takes a huge amount of time, energy, dedication and focus for all of the dancers, choreographers, designers and crew members to bring the dance concert to life,” he said. “We’re lucky because as demanding as all of that can be, we have the gift of doing and sharing what we love, and I think audiences will feel that come through in every aspect of the work they see onstage.”
Spring Dance 2023 also features work from guest choreographers Roland Culler and Donna Michelle Vaughn.
Culler has worked with Les Ballet Grandiva, touring extensively in Japan, as well as the Pennsylvania Ballet, Boulder Ballet, David Taylor Dance Theatre and The Longmont Dance Theatre, touring and dancing in many classical and neoclassical roles. He is an adjunct professor of ballet at Pace University.
Vaughn has toured nationally and internationally with companies Hubbard Street 2 and DanceWorks Chicago under the direction of Julie Nagakawa Bottcher. She is a member of the Tony Award-winning cast of Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway and was in the original Las Vegas cast. She teaches at The Caedmon School on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Spring Dance 2023 continues at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for senior adults, ECU faculty and staff and $10 for students and youth. Livestream is available for Friday and Sunday performances only. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu or call 328-6829.