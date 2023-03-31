...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Clayton Washburn, center, as Charlie Brown and other cast members rehearse “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Pitt Community College on Tuesday.
Photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Good grief! It’s been seven years since the last theatrical production at Pitt Community College, but students will take another crack at it this weekend as members of the Peanuts Gang in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
The musical by Clark Gesner brings Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Patty, Charlie Brown and other characters from Charles M. Schultz’s beloved comic strip from the page to the stage. Members of the ensemble cast not only sing, they play baseball, fly a kite and contemplate the meaning of love.
“There are many more layers to these characters than the flat, two-dimensional cartoon,” Director Lori McLelland said. “That’s part of why I wanted to do it.”
The other part is that “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was one of the first productions McLelland ever saw back in Williamston where she got her start with Martin Community Players. So after the East Carolina University graduate joined the music faculty at PCC last fall and found out that students wanted to relaunch the theater program, this was the show that came to mind.
Not only is the musical popular because of its small cast and minimal staging requirements (few set pieces and no costume changes) but it has stood the test of time. Written in 1967 and revised in 1999, it remains popular today.
PCC Music and Drama Coordinator Michael Stephenson said the last musical at the college was “Nunsense,” which the PCC Drama Club and community members performed in 2016. “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” which features an all-student cast and crew, is the first musical presented by the school’s music department.
Camryn Insetta, who plays Linus, said he and Clayton Washburn (Charlie Brown) practically begged Stephenson to let them restart theater. Insetta, who performed in shows when he was a student at John Paul II Catholic High School, was part of the cast of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” at Magnolia Arts Center last year and considered auditioning for the community theater performance of “Oliver.”
“But I wanted to do something at Pitt because they haven’t done a show in years,” he said. “We are basically bringing this thing back from the dead. It was killed before COVID. I figure if anyone’s going to bring it back, why not let it be me?”
For Dylan York, who plays Peanuts Gang sidekick Shermy, the musical is a comeback in more ways than one. The 21-year-old has not performed in a theatrical production since high school. When he met McLelland last fall, he was working in a restaurant and was not enrolled in classes at PCC, where he had nearly completed his associate’s degree. But when McLelland and some music educator friends were out at dinner and heard York, their waiter, sing a few notes, she told him that he belonged in the PCC choir.
“The next semester he signed up for class, he’s in choir, he’s in this musical and he’s finishing his degree,” McLelland said.
York, who lost out on a leading role in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Eastern Randolph High School due to the coronavirus pandemic, is happy to be back.
McLelland said that while cast members have a wide range of theatrical experience, including some who have never been in a show before, they work well together.
“They love being together,” she said. “I’ve directed a long time and I haven’t seen numbers come together so fast. I think they just really enjoy being in the same room together.”
Still, on stage, life for the Peanuts Gang is not all fun and games. There are touching moments in the show, McLelland said, as well as angry or sad ones.
“Yes, there are the cartoon characters, but these characters, I just think they have a lot to teach us,” she said. “It’s nice to see them become three-dimensional. Lucy is not crabby all the time, and Charlie Brown is not a loser all the time. So it’s nice to see them get their day in the sun.”