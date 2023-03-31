Good grief! It’s been seven years since the last theatrical production at Pitt Community College, but students will take another crack at it this weekend as members of the Peanuts Gang in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The musical by Clark Gesner brings Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Patty, Charlie Brown and other characters from Charles M. Schultz’s beloved comic strip from the page to the stage. Members of the ensemble cast not only sing, they play baseball, fly a kite and contemplate the meaning of love.


