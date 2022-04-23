The front-running candidates have grabbed most of the headlines in the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate, but 25 candidates are seeking the nomination.
And that’s not all. Five independent candidates also are running along with a Libertarian and Green Party hopeful.
In the Republican race, frontrunners Ted Budd, Pat McCrory, Mark Walker and Margorie Eastman will be on the May 17 ballot with 10 others. Democrat Cheri Beasley is the candidate to beat among 10 others in the Democratic primary.
GOP and Democratic primary winners will face off in the general election, set for Nov. 8. The Libertarian Party candidate also will appear on the ballot. Green and independent candidates have to petition to appear on the ballot, but voters can write-in candidate names.
Information about many of the candidates can be found on their websites and social media. The N.C. Democratic Party website, ncdems.com, also has a “Meet Your Candidates” section. The NCGOP website does not have a similar section.
The nonpartisan Ballotpedia website also gathers information from candidates and offers background and links for most of them at ballotpedia.org/North_Carolina.
Early voting in the primaries starts on Thursday.
Following is a list of all the candidates along with their website or social media information.
DEMOCRATS
Greg Antoine: greg4nc.com
Cheri Beasley: cheribeasley.com
Chrelle Booker: electchrellebooker.com
James L. Carr Jr.: www.carrjr4senate.com
Robert Colon: robertcolonnc.com
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: alyssiahammondnc.com
Constance “Lov” Johnson: constancelovjohnson.com
Tobias LaGrone: ncnewday.com
B.K. Maginnis: no website
Rett Newton: rettnewton.com
Marcus W. Williams: williamshouseusa.com
REPUBLICANS
Jennifer Banwart: www.jen4sennc.com
Lee Brian: No website
Leonard Bryant: bryantforussenate.org
Ted Budd: tedbudd.com
Drew Bulecza: www.twssh.com/about-drew
Marjorie K. Eastman: marjoriekeastman.com
David Flaherty: No website
Benjamin Griffiths: www.facebook.com/griffithsforsenate
Kenneth Harper Jr.: www.ncvoteharper.com
Pat McCrory: www.patmccrory.com
Charles Moss: No website
Lichia Sibhatu: lichiaforsenate.com
Debora Tshiovo: www.facebook.com/DeboraTshiovoForUSSenate
Mark Walker: walker4nc.com
INDEPENDENT, THIRD PARTY
- Matthew Hoh, Green: matthewhohforsenate.org
- Shannon Bray, Libertarian: shannonbray.us
- Hayden Boyette, independent: no website
- Michelle Lewis, independent: michellelewisforsenate.com
- Kimrey Rhinehardt, independent: kimreyfornc.com
- Brenda Rodriguez, independent: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067168587123
- Marc White, independent: marcforussenate.org
GOP JUDICIAL RACES
The May 17 Republican primary ballot will feature three races for statewide judicial offices. Democrats seeking the seats are running unopposed and will face off with Republicans in November.
The N.C. State Board of Elections has produced a GOP Judicial Voter Guide that details their qualifications. The guide is available at ncsbe.gov/judicial-voter-guide-2022-primary-election. Following is a breakdown of the races.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Victoria E. Prince
April C. Wood
Trey Allen
Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Beth Freshwater Smith
Donna Stroud
Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Michael J. Stading
Charlton L. Allen