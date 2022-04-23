The front-running candidates have grabbed most of the headlines in the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate, but 25 candidates are seeking the nomination.

And that’s not all. Five independent candidates also are running along with a Libertarian and Green Party hopeful.

In the Republican race, frontrunners Ted Budd, Pat McCrory, Mark Walker and Margorie Eastman will be on the May 17 ballot with 10 others. Democrat Cheri Beasley is the candidate to beat among 10 others in the Democratic primary.

GOP and Democratic primary winners will face off in the general election, set for Nov. 8. The Libertarian Party candidate also will appear on the ballot. Green and independent candidates have to petition to appear on the ballot, but voters can write-in candidate names.

Information about many of the candidates can be found on their websites and social media. The N.C. Democratic Party website, ncdems.com, also has a “Meet Your Candidates” section. The NCGOP website does not have a similar section.

The nonpartisan Ballotpedia website also gathers information from candidates and offers background and links for most of them at ballotpedia.org/North_Carolina.

Early voting in the primaries starts on Thursday.

Following is a list of all the candidates along with their website or social media information.

DEMOCRATS

Greg Antoine: greg4nc.com

Cheri Beasley: cheribeasley.com

Chrelle Booker: electchrellebooker.com

James L. Carr Jr.: www.carrjr4senate.com

Robert Colon: robertcolonnc.com

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: alyssiahammondnc.com

Constance “Lov” Johnson: constancelovjohnson.com

Tobias LaGrone: ncnewday.com

B.K. Maginnis: no website

Rett Newton: rettnewton.com

Marcus W. Williams: williamshouseusa.com

REPUBLICANS

Jennifer Banwart: www.jen4sennc.com

Lee Brian: No website

Leonard Bryant: bryantforussenate.org

Ted Budd: tedbudd.com


Drew Bulecza: www.twssh.com/about-drew

Marjorie K. Eastman: marjoriekeastman.com

David Flaherty: No website

Benjamin Griffiths: www.facebook.com/griffithsforsenate

Kenneth Harper Jr.: www.ncvoteharper.com

Pat McCrory: www.patmccrory.com

Charles Moss: No website

Lichia Sibhatu: lichiaforsenate.com

Debora Tshiovo: www.facebook.com/DeboraTshiovoForUSSenate

Mark Walker: walker4nc.com

INDEPENDENT, THIRD PARTY

GOP JUDICIAL RACES

The May 17 Republican primary ballot will feature three races for statewide judicial offices. Democrats seeking the seats are running unopposed and will face off with Republicans in November.

The N.C. State Board of Elections has produced a GOP Judicial Voter Guide that details their qualifications. The guide is available at ncsbe.gov/judicial-voter-guide-2022-primary-election. Following is a breakdown of the races.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Victoria E. Prince

April C. Wood

Trey Allen

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Beth Freshwater Smith

Donna Stroud

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Michael J. Stading

Charlton L. Allen

