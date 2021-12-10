Democrats have provided a glimpse of what America would look like if they had full control and could implement every policy and law they wanted. No longer would America be run by “We the people” but instead controlled by the government elites.
“Smash and grab” will be part of life with rioters and looters (Antifa) free to roam and terrorize the streets without penalty. The prisons will be emptied as Congresswoman Tlaib recently admitted there are no examples of any criminal, no matter how violent or dangerous, who ought to remain in prison.
Americans will defend themselves after the police are defunded and the firearms are confiscated. Pedophiles will be allowed to prey on children since they are only minor attracted persons. The school library will have pornographic books like “Gender Queer” showing images of a boy with a man. Children will be gender confused and be told to be whatever 64 sexual identities they wish to be.
Children will be told they were born evil if they are white and need to be placed into reeducation camps of critical race theory. All the voting will be federalized by Democrats with no voter identification laws. There will be vaccine mandates on every adult, child and toddlers, except those who make the laws or those who come here illegally. They will instead be given $450,000 each.
All statues of the founding fathers will be removed and replaced with iconic criminals. Americans will be forced to walk the streets sidestepping the needles syringes, and human feces while all Americans live poor with no middle class, only receiving what the Democrats allow you to have.
God help us if Democrats ever get full control as this will be only the tip of the iceberg of what they will do.
Frank Aquila
Greenville
Don't see red
Don’t be discouraged when you see the dark red of North Carolina's federal congressional District 1. The politicians who drew that district want you to think your vote doesn’t matter. I hope the Republicans will be brave enough to dump the incumbent who soiled himself on national television at a Trump rally in Greenville. If they are not, there are enough decent people in the 1st District to elect a Democrat to congress if the Democratic primary selects a candidate who is a good fit to the conservative district. Choose your primary and vote!
John Daughtry
Greenville
Keep up with inflation
It was announced yesterday that state employees would receive raises of 2.5 percent. The U.S. inflation rate, however, is 6.8 percent. This means that the purchasing power of state employees has fallen by more than 4 percent after the raise is received. Social security recipients are projected to see a larger raise (5.9 percent increase in benefits) than state employees. While I applaud the state legislators for granting raises to state employees this year (and next year of 2.5 percent), can the state legislators provide a raise that keeps up with inflation so the purchasing power of state employees doesn't fall?
Nicholas Rupp
Greenville