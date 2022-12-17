The owners of a recreation and activity center want to postpone action on a rezoning request that is on Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ agenda.
T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, owners’ of Sawyer’s Property Management Group, want to rezone 22.38 acres next to their business, Sawyer’s Fun Park, 5120 Corey Road. They requested the delay after the board’s agenda had been published, so the commissioners must vote to approve the delay.
The Sawyers want to rezone the property from rural residential to general commercial (conditional district) to allow the following uses: athletic fields; coin operated amusement; mini golf course, go-cart raceway; private club or recreation facility; indoor sports and recreation club, and restaurant without drive-through.
The board of commissioners must hold a public hearing on the request to receive public input prior to voting.
The Sawyers want to delay the public hearing until the commissioners’ Jan. 9 meeting.
“They are still trying to work through some options and set up some meetings with neighbors to hear their concerns and satisfy their concerns, that’s the main reason,” said Scott Anderson, a principal with ARK Consulting Group, who is working with the Sawyers.
The Pitt County Planning Board voted unanimously last month to recommend denial of the request after six nearby residents spoke out about noise, light and traffic concerns.
Material staff provided to the board of commissioners included eight letters protesting the project.
Anderson said issues involving outdoor lighting and outside noise can be mitigated. He also doesn’t think traffic will be problematic because the facility is mainly used in the evening and weekends, not when people are driving to or coming from work.
The board also has a second public hearing planned for Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St.
American Materials Company wants to rezone 107 acres spread over five parcels of land located on the southwestern side of Stokes Road and its intersection with Old River Road, from rural agricultural to rural agricultural (conditional district). The rezoning is sought to allow the expansion of an existing sand mine.
Staff visited the site in October and reported “significant excavation” has already occurred.
The planning board in November voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request. Staff also recommends approval.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
Recognition of the employee of the month.
An update on a multimedia/recruitment
campaign.
A report on employee parking in downtown Greenville.
Appointment and reappointment to the Pitt County Board of Adjustment.
A closed session on an economic development issue.