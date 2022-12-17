100522_gdr_sawyers-3.jpg

Beach volleyball players hit the courts at Greenville’s Boyd Lee Park adjacent to Sawyer’s Fun Park on Tuesday. Sawyer’s is planning added attractions to the area.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

The owners of a recreation and activity center want to postpone action on a rezoning request that is on Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ agenda.

T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, owners’ of Sawyer’s Property Management Group, want to rezone 22.38 acres next to their business, Sawyer’s Fun Park, 5120 Corey Road. They requested the delay after the board’s agenda had been published, so the commissioners must vote to approve the delay.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.