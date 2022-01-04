About 200 people showed up to start 2022 on a fresh foot and provide much needed food for pets in need at a fun run in Greenville on Saturday.
Participants at the annual ReStart 5K ran, jogged or walked their way through about three miles, beginning and ending at Fleet Feet on Greenville Boulevard.
Tony Parker, who has helped with the free event for the past 10 years, said the run is a good way to start a new year in motion. It was also aimed to promote community outreach all year long.
“The theme of the run this year is community involvement,” Parker said. “We are asking everyone for the next year do one thing for the community per month.”
A truck bed full of pet food collected at the event is being donated to the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern Carolina, and Fleet Feet is accepting further donations of dry pet food for the duration of January.
Parker said a New Year’s resolution is not always a solid bedrock for good health.
“Get up and move,” he said. “It does not matter if you run, walk, swim, hike, garden. The most important thing is you get off your couch and just move. It starts in your mind. The whole idea of setting resolutions, do not do it. Make a new habit.”
Fleet Feet was in charge of putting the race on. Rachel Craft, a general manager of the store, said that the business is focusing on bettering the community in 2022. She said that Fleet Feet will partner with a different organization each month.
“We just want to inspire people to join us with that hands-on support in the community with friends and family,” Craft said. “To make them aware of the awesome nonprofits that are in our community first of all, and support them as best we can.”
“The pet food, we have seen a lot,” Craft said. “Stephanie Hinnant down at the Hilton brought by a bunch of bags of dog and cat food. For her secret Santa at work she actually asked people to donate that food.
“It was actually our first donation to get started and get us out and about,” she said. “I had never even heard about the Pet Food Pantry or really thought about people needing to decide between feeding themselves and their animals.”
Some runners said that their goals for the year also are to be giving.
“My best friend works here and asked me to come run and push for the Ainsley’s Angels,” said runner Cole Higgins. “I love these runs. They keep me in shape, get me moving. I need to go for a run cause I have only really been lifting weights for the past couple months. We will see how it goes.”
Higgins said he does not have any resolutions, just a desire to stay healthy. Ainsley’s Angels is an organization that promotes inclusion for people with medical, mental or physical disabilities through action like races and other events.
Rebecca Parker and her husband, Robert, said that they were ready to set the tone for the year early.
“It is a social event for us,” Robert Parker said. “We love animals and wanted to come out and support the cause.”
“We really like Fleet Feet and have been doing their pub runs,” Rebecca said. “It is a great way for us to meet people since we just moved here (from Tampa).
“In the new year everyone gets really excited about the possibility of what could happen, but all that excitement does not really mean anything unless you take action toward it,” Rebecca Parker said. “We went to bed at a decent time last night and kind of made the commitment to do this today.”