For every person that goes uncounted in the 2020 Census, Pitt County could lose about $1,800 per year or $18,000 over ten years in federal funding, according to officials working to ensure a strong count in the coming months.
In 2010, Pitt County’s response rate was 74 percent and in 2000 its 65 percent. Pitt County Planning Director James Rhodes hopes that this year, Pitt County has an 82 percent response rate.
“For Pitt County, as we’ve been starting this process in working with the Census Bureau and working with some of their representatives, it’s obvious to us that we’ve got a significant portion of our population that’s categorized as hard to reach,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said that making sure everyone is counted is vitally important.
“The Census here is tremendously important for a number of reasons. If we have an accurate count, we’ll get the federal funds that are allocated toward us as they’ve been designated for certain populations. On the flip side of that, people that aren’t counted, that don’t respond, we will lose some of that federal funding,” Rhodes said.
The U.S. Census Bureau website estimates that Pitt County’s current population is approximately 179,914, a slight increase from 2010 when the number was approximately 168,148.
Since last April, after being approved by county commissioners, a complete count committee of more than 60 people from all different walks of life, has been hard at work to ensure that minority populations not generally accounted for such as the Latino and Hispanic community and the homeless are included in this year’s Census.
Rhodes added that often times, minorities including Latino and Hispanic families do not respond to census invitations out of fear that they could be deported or face other consequences as a result of providing information to the government.
He said that people should not be afraid to fill out the census as the information is completely confidential and is used only to get an accurate count of people living in the county.
“We’ve got a very active subgroup that’s working with the Latino community to make sure they feel comfortable feeling out these forms as well. There’s a lot of promotion out there to say this information is confidential and that it can’t be shared with other federal agencies. Don’t be scared to fill this out,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes and the committee is gearing up for a big push to make sure people get their invitations and fill them out.
“We will be making a major push in the month of March because the month of March is when people will be receiving their invitations to go online to fill out their census form and/or receiving a hard copy in the mail,” Rhodes said.
Depending on where residents are located, they may receive invitations to fill out the census online only or receive online invitations and paper copies as well.
“What the census bureau has done, they’ve reviewed information about where internet services are most readily available for sending out the invitations for that. Those areas that don’t have widespread internet service will get both,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said typically, residents will receive three notices before one of the Census Bureau enumerators will coming knocking on your door.
As part of the complete count effort, volunteers will try and make contact homeless residents who live outside facilities like the Community Crossroads Center. Rhodes said often times there are homeless people living on the street who do not get counted.
College students are another group that often is not counted as students fail to respond to invitations.
Rhodes said students working with the complete count committee have already begun work at the Main Campus Student Center to raise awareness about the upcoming census and how vitally important it is that everyone participates.