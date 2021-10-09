Greenville City Council will discuss the development of Wildwood Park on Monday, just days before the first phase of the city’s newest park opens on Oct. 16.
McGill Associates will present two concepts that are based on feedback from a community survey and meetings with focus groups.
The preliminary cost estimates of the concepts is nearly $24 million. The most expensive items proposed for the park is an observation tower that would cost $2 million if built this year and a community/restroom building that would cost $1.5 million.
One of the concepts recommends locating the majority of “passive” recreation — trails, small docks, camping facilities, a wakeboarding facility — on the west side of the park and the “active” recreation — a bike skills course, motorboat launch, playground and a large amphitheater activities on the east side.
The second concept would have a similar layout as far as “adventure” amenities, but also would incorporate an area that is more of a traditional park setting with a playground, picnic shelter with restroom facilities and a dog park.
The council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the third floor council chambers in city hall, 200 W. Fifth St. It also is scheduled to discuss setting a workshop session on redistricting.
Beyond the two discussions, it is only scheduled to take action on the consent agenda — a collection of items the council approves at one time because they typically involve noncontroversial issues that do not require discussion. Items on consent agenda include:
- Voting on a resolution amending the city’s personnel policies so that Juneteenth will be added to the list of paid city holidays. There are also changes that will provide greater flexibility for employees who want to use accrued sick leave for employees who need additional time to grieve or handle arrangements after the death of a family member.
- Approving the city council’s 2022 meeting agenda and schedule for working on the city’s 2022-24 biennium budget.
- Delegating to the city manager authority to obtain right-of-way and easement acquisitions on the BUILD grant program as long as the purchase amount doesn’t exceed $75,000.
500 foot rule
During the council’s 4 p.m. workshop, also being held in council chambers, Hunden Strategic Partners will give another presentation on the city’s current rules requiring a 500-foot separation of bars and drinking establishments in downtown Greenville.
The council directed planning and development services staff to examine the city’s 10-year-old separation requirement. The goal is to encourage more entertainment related businesses to open in the downtown area.
According to workshop materials, the presentation will “discuss implications for future development of entertainment district components in downtown Greenville.”
ARPA funding
The council also will get an update on its proposed plan for spending American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Last month city management presented a proposal for spending $24.7 million in money coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act that was approved by Congress earlier this year.
Staff proposed spending $22.6 million on multiple recreation and entertainment projects: upgrading Guy Smith Stadium in a effort to recruit a summer baseball league, building a larger amphitheater at the Town Common, adding a baseball field and outdoor basketball court to Thomas Foreman Park, a creating a walking trail linking the the Town Common to River Park North and Wildwood Park.
Smaller amounts would be spent on premium pay for city employees for pandemic work, street improvement funding and grants to small businesses.
Staff will report on comments received from the public through a webpage on the city’s website about the project and one virtual public input session held Sept. 30.
Two more public input sessions are planned for 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 18 and from noon-2 p.m. on Oct. 20. Both sessions will be at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.