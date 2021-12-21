Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners has announced a longtime government attorney will be the first woman appointed county manager.
Effective Jan. 1, Janis Gallagher will take on the role of Pitt County manager, a release from the county’s Office of Public Information on Tuesday said.
Gallagher has spent over 20 years serving Pitt County’s government and was named interim county manager on Dec. 20. She was the county attorney previously.
“The Board of Commissioners is pleased to have selected Janis Gallagher as permanent county manager for Pitt County," Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick in the release. "Her credentials, experience, and character will be a great asset to Pitt County for years to come.”
Gallagher formerly started as county attorney in 2008 after a 10-year stint as assistant county attorney beginning in 1998. She will handle the day-to-day operations of the county’s government working closely with the Board of Commissioners.
She will oversee the county’s budget, manage and coordinate board policies and directives. The $281.45 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 funds more than 21 departments and agencies.
Gallagher succeeds Scott Elliott, who announced in May he will retire Dec. 31. Elliott served almost 20 years in the role.
“I am grateful for the confidence the board has placed in me. I am honored to follow Scott Elliott as manager and continue the great work that he has done in Pitt County,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher is a graduate of Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor of arts in policy and management studies. She received a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law, Winston-Salem.