Bobby Pennington didn’t want to become a referee when he took a course in basketball officiating at East Carolina University.
He simply loved basketball and wanted to learn the ins, outs and nuances of the rule book and the proper way to interpret and enforce those rules in a game. It didn’t take long, however, for him to warm up to the idea of being one of the people blowing whistles and maintaining order on the court.
Pennington’s journey as a basketball ref began there. His career included thousands of college games, and before he retired his whistle, he also spent a decade as a supervisor of officials for the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.
“There was a camaraderie and a fellowship and I thought, I might want to try this,” Pennington said of his introduction to the idea of becoming a referee. “And then I spent about 20 years refereeing Division I college basketball.”
Unfortunately for athletes at the local, state and national level, there aren’t many people like Bobby Pennington out there anymore, discovering an unexpected love for officiating. In fact, there is a full-on shortage. The reasons are many, but Pennington and others said it mostly is due to a lack of interest and a lack of desire to deal with abuse from fans, parents, coaches and players.
Ref and umpire shortages are not only real and on the rise, but they are already beginning to cause scheduling nightmares for teams that can’t play when there is no one available to officiate.
“When I would reach out and try to recruit former players and people like that (to become officials), the first thing they said was, ‘Why would I put up with that abuse?’” Pennington said. “That’s really hard because that’s the culture we live in, and it’s not just basketball and sports. School teachers have to put up with the same stuff.”
Compounding the problem is an aging-out process. Pennington said the average age of a high school sports official is 55, near the end of a career for most. There aren’t many budding officials waiting in the wings behind them, either. The future looks grim, and Pennington said the decline in officials has persisted every year.
According to a story by Sarah Daren for coachesclipboard.net, numbers suggest a near decade-long drop in numbers across the country. Daren estimated a total of 300,000 to 350,000 high school officials nationwide, noting declines for many states. In Nevada, the number of officials dropped to 812 in 2016 compared to 1,300 in 2015. Kansas had 2,027 basketball referees in 2013 but only 1,887 by 2015, and Daren said Oregon reported a 12 percent reduction over a three-year period.
Daren also cites abuse of officials, low pay and the aging-out process as principal factors. She also notes, however, that the rise of using background checks before hiring officials and the difficulty for refs and umpires to rise from the scholastic ranks to the college or professional level are contributors.
As for the low pay, a 2021 Chicago Tribune story on the subject said officials in and around that city made between $60 and $80 per game regardless of sport, and added that average has not changed much over the years. One other factor noted in that story is that the fundamental lack of understanding of the rules — and often differences between high school, college and pro rules — by many abusive fans makes it even tougher for the men and women in stripes.
Thanks to all of those issues, new recruits that are being put onto courts and fields of play are not sticking around long, either. Pennington said average tenure of newer officials is three years or less, due in large part to the existing culture of abuse.
“We’re running away even the ones that will give it a chance, just because of the way people behave,” he said, noting that COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem. “We’re at a perfect storm in a very bad way.”
Even in the year before the pandemic, Pennington said roughly 50,000 high school officials nationwide left the games for good.
Inside the lines
Darrell Harrison also found his way into officiating more by chance than by a specific desire.
After earning two letters playing football at ECU, Harrison said he started reffing pee-wee and middle school football and basketball games with the help of a friend, Charlie Vincent, the brother of J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent. Like Pennington, it took off from there for Harrison, who spent nearly 25 years as an Atlantic Coast Conference referee after a little more than a decade at the high school level.
He readily admits his success at climbing the ranks was helped by the amount of opportunity at the time in greater Greenville. While still cutting his teeth on high school fields, Harrison was already making the progression to college scrimmages at ECU. But even with some good fortune and favorable geography, there is no fast track.
“You probably couldn’t name a crossroads in eastern North Carolina that I haven’t been to and officiated in some form or fashion,” Harrison. “When I started officiating I thought, this is going to be a piece of cake. And it’s so different. You think you know the rules but you don’t really know the rules.”
In his two decades in the high school sector, Harrison said he could only recall one incident involving fans beyond the usual booing, saying it was simply a different time when over-the-top antics at games didn’t happen. That said, he acknowledges times are different now.
“It’s not just sports, it’s society at-large,” he said. “You see somebody do something in Oklahoma and somebody else has a cell phone and the next thing you know, it’s all over the world.”
And although he can’t recount any major conflicts with irate fans, he does have a story that perhaps best encapsulates the thankless job of a game official.
Harrison worked on the officiating crew for a home South Carolina football game on a Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C., and upon his return home, he decided to help a friend in need by agreeing to ref a Winterville pee-wee game on Sunday afternoon. A day removed from watching some of college football’s big boys go at it, it was his work at the pee-wee game that drew the strongest reaction of the weekend.
“Long story short, one of the grandmas ran me through the parking lot chasing me with an umbrella,” Harrison said. “Apparently, I had missed a facemask or something against her grandson. Here I go to South Carolina with 80,000 people with no issues, then come home to Winterville and get run out of the parking lot.”
Although he is well aware of the referee shortage, in Harrison’s view, greater Pitt County has been fortunate to always have a culture of sports that has included game officials. He points to ECU as being a great breeding ground for young umps and refs who are looking for part-time jobs.
Harrison said one problem with today’s younger officials is they often want to jump up the ranks more rapidly than is realistic.
“Somebody asked me a few years ago, ‘How long before I can get into college (officiating)?’” Harrison said. “I told them, ‘You’d probably better plan working at least 10 years in high school,’ and you could just see his face drop.”
Scheduling pains
As Harrison pointed out, Pitt County is not in a dire situation in terms of officials yet, but it shares in the trend of being stretched thin and often having officials handling middle school and high school games on the same day.
According to Pitt County athletics director Rob Maloney, the impact is being felt in multiple sports and is already causing headaches in terms of scheduling.
“Last year, it required an awful lot of our high school conferences to change the way they did things,” Maloney said. “For example, in baseball, it’s pretty much traditional that when a high school varsity team is playing at home, their JV team travels away in a normal year. Due to the shortage in officials, many of our schools here in the county had to double up. So we’re having to in some cases put a JV official into a varsity experience, a lot of times matched up with a varsity official, and they work a doubleheader. It made for a longer night, but also put some of our lesser-experienced officials under the gun to say the least.”
Maloney said similar situations exist in other sports.
The statewide recruitment for new officials is ongoing, Maloney said, adding that the NCHSAA is exploring ways to create more avenues for former athletes to become officials. He also touts the notion that giving potential future officials their start at the recreational level can be a great way to encourage progression to higher levels.
Recruiting a new generation of game officials is proving to be a tricky endeavor. Pennington said former athletes and even community college officials are primary targets to beef up the high school ranks, but the change in society’s attitude and behavior toward refs and umps is likely here to stay.
Pennington is a firm believer that changing the culture around the sports venues is the most important place to start.
And while that undoubtedly will be a slow process, at least one sports organization is combating the problem the old-fashioned way, by making teams put their money where their collective mouth is when it comes to sportsmanship and positive interactions with referees.
“There is a huge travel (soccer) association in the middle of the country that could not get officials,” Pennington said. “So what they started doing is for a team to come in, they had to pay a $750 sportsmanship deposit.”
In that setup, if the players, coaches and fans of a team have positive interactions with the referees during the tournament, they get their full deposit back afterward. If not, they literally pay the price for their behavior. That tactic could prove effective in terms of creating an environment where parents and fans are motivated to police one another.
Ultimately, it falls on individual schools to create a positive environment for officials.
“Administrators and people in leadership, they’re the first people we can look at to address this problem because they know what acceptable behavior is,” Pennington said. “And when they see unacceptable behavior, address it.”