FOUNTAIN — Norman Gardner has a century’s worth of treasured memories. On Tuesday, friends and family members made sure he had another memory to cherish.
Gardner’s 100th birthday prompted a birthday parade, during which loved ones drove past his home to share good wishes. Then Fountain Mayor Pro-tem Doris Edwards presented Gardner with a key to the town.
“What a milestone. God has truly blessed you … We thank you for your dedication and service,” Edwards said, before presenting the key.
The honor was well-deserved, according to Pitt County Commissioner Alex Albright.
“This man has done so much for this town and country. That’s why we’re all here for him,” Albright said.
Albright is the owner of R.A. Fountain General Store and he distributed ice cream to parade members.
Gardner was surprised and excited to celebrate his birthday.
“It’s wonderful. It feels nice to have my friends around,” he said. “I love them all. May God bless them.”
His family and friends were not surprised that Gardner attributed his long life to laughter — which he often brought to others with his sense of humor.
“He’s always been very vibrant. He’s the life of the party,” Gardner’s nephew Chip Turner, of Tarboro, said.
His sense of humor remains with him though Gardner now has dementia, according to his daughter Lida Gardner of Raleigh.
Gardner has been a Fountain resident for all of his life and was born in the house adjacent to his current home on Eason Street.
He is the last of his four siblings, Lillian, Edna, Preston and Adrian. He also is the father to four children: Lida, Chuck, Lillian and Anna.
Gardner attended N.C. State University before he was drafted to World War II, where he served in the Signal Air Warning Battalion and in Burma.
Gardner also was a church deacon and choir member at Fountain Presbyterian Church.
He served on the Fountain Board of Commissioners as mayor pro-tem and as the town’s utility and cemetery commissioner.
Garnder was also actively involved in the Fountain rescue squad, where he served as captain. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Fountain Fire Department.
During his life, he held many job titles and worked in many fields including bookkeeping for farmers, insurance salesman and fertilizer and chemical salesman. He was an avid golfer until he was 88 years old, his family said.