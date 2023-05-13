Piedmont Natural Gas, working with Environmental Resource Management, wants the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to approve a conditional rezoning request so it can build a pressurization facility in Chicod Township.

Piedmont’s request is one of two conditional rezoning requests the commissioners are scheduled to hear at their 6 p.m. meeting on Monday. The other involves a Winterville business woman who wants to create a “park and ride” service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.