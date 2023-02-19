Gas leak relocates scholarship event

On Sunday morning East Carolina University issued a community alert of a gas leak at the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St., prompting the relocation of the EC Scholars annual Selection Sunday event.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

A spokesman for the East Carolina University Police Department said that a campus event was relocated but no threat to the public was apparent after a gas leak shut down the Main Campus Student Center.

Shortly after 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, East Carolina University issued an ECU Alert about the leak and cautioned people to stay away from the area. At that time the EC Scholars Selection Sunday event was taking place.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.