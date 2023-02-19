On Sunday morning East Carolina University issued a community alert of a gas leak at the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St., prompting the relocation of the EC Scholars annual Selection Sunday event.
A spokesman for the East Carolina University Police Department said that a campus event was relocated but no threat to the public was apparent after a gas leak shut down the Main Campus Student Center.
Shortly after 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, East Carolina University issued an ECU Alert about the leak and cautioned people to stay away from the area. At that time the EC Scholars Selection Sunday event was taking place.
Two engines from Greenville Fire-Rescue, personnel from Greenville Utilities Commission, ECU police and on-call staff from departments of Environmental Health and Safety, Facilities Services, Life Safety and Plumbing were on the scene at the student center, 501 E. 10th St., addressing the leak, according to Capt. Chris Sutton, public information officer for ECU Police Department. Engines blocked the entrance to Charles Street from 10th Street.
Sutton said that a sensor alerted campus officials to the leak as well as an odor that permeated the building. While personnel was on the scene, the smell of gas remained outside of the student center.
The Selection Sunday event was quickly relocated to a different part of campus, Sutton said. The alert was issued out of "an abundance of caution" and to inform people arriving for that event that the center was closed to the public.
Selection Sunday sees 50 finalists interview for a spot in the EC Scholars program and features a student panel, student showcase and closing ceremony for students, alumni and families.
By 9 a.m. Sutton said that GUC and Greenville Fire Rescue personnel felt they had pinpointed the origin of the leak to a dining area at the student center. An all-clear message was issued about 11:15 a.m. and the building was reopened.