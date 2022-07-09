A Winterville-based landscaper is taking measures to preserve his family business amid rising fuel costs, while a local small-business expert said things will get worse before they get better.
Fernando Hicks operates Hicks & Sons Lawn Maintenance, which serves Pitt and surrounding counties by providing landscaping, maintenance, fertilizer services and more. Hicks said that summer is the busiest season of the year, due in large part to issues that crop up with grass, chemical application and fertilization. Since fuel prices spiked he is spending $3,000- $5,000 more a month in gas.
“It’s forced us to tighten up a lot of things,” Hicks said. “We’ve had to cut hours. It has been challenging across the board because you want to keep customers satisfied but with higher fuel costs you can’t really ship it back to the customer.”
In addition to cutting hours, Hicks said he has had to tighten up the range of service and raise rates for some clients. He said that travel is limited to smaller circles in a day. No more are the days where he could take a job in Winterville in the morning and end up across the county in the afternoon.
“Most of our customers are (understanding),” Hicks said. “Some don’t care.”
As of Thursday, AAA reported North Carolina average gas prices sat at $4.39 a gallon, a slight decrease from the $4.58 average from one month ago. A year ago at that time gas was $2.90 cents a gallon. Jim Ensor, director of Pitt Community College’s Small Business Center, said that transportation costs have an effect on entrepreneurs and their companies across the board — even those who are not gas dependent.
“Everything comes in on a truck, a train or a plane,” Ensor said. “Their transportation costs have gone through the roof. We work with a couple truckers and their costs for diesel fuel have gone through the roof. Some of them are charging a fuel surcharge per mile to cover expenses.”
Ensor said that business is faced with a set of difficult choices amid inflation — lay off employees, cut hours, raise rates or do away with certain services. He said since everyone is paying more for gas and food, customers mostly understand they will have to pay more for services as well. For now.
“People are still spending money,” Ensor said. “That can’t last forever. According to the economists I read we’re either at the beginning of a recession or headed into one. That will hurt everyone’s business.
“It appears that’s going to be the cure for inflation. As long as there’s such low supply and high demand, prices will go up. Gas, food, everything. It’s tough and it’s going to get tougher.”
Inevitably, when a recession hits, Ensor said some small businesses can’t make it through. Those with cash reserves willing and able to take in lower or no profits have the best chance of survival, he said. For businesses like landscapers, it’s important to demonstrate to customers the value of the service.
Hicks illustrated the value that goes into a service business. He said the cost of an industrial mower is $10,000-$15,000, not accounting for maintenance and upkeep. Professional landscapers also have state certifications that qualify them to use special products unavailable to the public. On top of that, they can buy industrial products in bulk and pass the savings along to the customer.
Still, value or not, Hicks said economic woes weigh on him. It is a mixture of hopelessness and frustration.
“It’s a perfect calamity,” Hicks said. “It can feel hopeless. You see people not working who could be and fuel costs have me working extra hard and stretch my crew thinner cause I don’t have enough people to do the job.
“It didn’t used to be like this. It used to take weeks to change price.”
Ensor’s best advice to business owners and the rest of the country? By his own admission it might not make people feel much better.
“Hang in there,” Ensor said. “These things come in cycles. At some point the inflation will end. The high costs will end. Just do what you can to hang in there.
“That’s not very helpful. It really is, you want to have those customers once we get through these things.
“Hold onto as many as you can and do what you can to serve customers well and keep them happy. They understand your expenses are going through a groove.”