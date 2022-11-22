Traffic will be heavy as North Carolinians hit the road for Thanksgiving this week and officials are expecting gas prices to continue a downward trend through the weekend.
AAA-Carolinas predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in North Carolina is forecast to be the busiest in three years.
The auto club expects more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving period that runs Wednesday through Sunday. That’s 12,000 more than last year’s holiday and nearly 193,000 more than in 2020. Nearly 36,000 more North Carolinians traveled in 2019 than expected this year.
More than 1.4 million will be driving this year, while about 106,000 will be flying, AAA reported on Monday.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year.”
Gas prices are more expensive than a year ago but are on a downward trend, according to the auto club. North Carolina’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday was $3.32 compared to $3.21 a year ago. The average a month ago was $3.46.
Nationally the average on Monday was $3.66 for a gallon of regular compared to $3.40 a year ago and $3.82 a month ago.
The average price in Pitt County on Monday was $3.15, according to AAA. The Gas Buddy web site reported some locations selling for as low as $2.95 a gallon.
“Gas prices are likely to keep dropping through the holiday weekend and could ultimately fall 20 to 30 cents per gallon,” said AAA spokeswoman said Tiffany Wright. “The decline is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gas supply.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks rose. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices dip through the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA said.
The State Highway Patrol urged motorists to take care as traffic increases through the holidays. Troopers will be working to curb dangerous behaviors including speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving, said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.
“We continue to set the bar high and having no lives lost on our roadways this holiday season is our goal,” Johnson said. “Every driver has an opportunity to help us attain this goal by slowing down, avoiding operating a vehicle while impaired and insisting that all occupants in their vehicle wear a seatbelt.”
The patrol will partner with the Governors Highway Safety Program for the annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period. The campaign began Monday and runs through Sunday with the goal of reducing preventable injuries and deaths in collisions due to a vehicle occupant’s failure to use a restraint device.
The agency provided the following safe driving principles:
Don’t drive distracted. Avoid technological devices while operating a vehicle.
Ensure all occupants are properly restrained in weight-appropriate restraint devices, day or night.
Never drive while impaired. Have a plan and take advantage of the multiple ride-sharing avenues available.
Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop your vehicle.
Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at drivenc.gov.
Contact the SHP by dialing HP(47) if law enforcement assistance is needed.