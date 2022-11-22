Gas pump

A motorist pumps gas at a Speedway in Greenville.

 File photo/the daily reflector

Traffic will be heavy as North Carolinians hit the road for Thanksgiving this week and officials are expecting gas prices to continue a downward trend through the weekend.

AAA-Carolinas predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in North Carolina is forecast to be the busiest in three years.