Gas pumps remained shrouded by plastic bags Thursday but the situation could improve as a pipeline company reported “substantial progress” in resuming operations after a computer hack led to its shutdown.
Nearly 70 percent of North Carolina’s gas stations on Thursday were still without fuel amid panic-buying, as were about half the stations in South Carolina and Georgia, GasBuddy.com reported.
About 20 stations were still out of fuel in Pitt County as of Thursday afternoon, according to reports to the site from motorists and owners. However regular unleaded fuel was available at more than 50 others in the Greenville area.
The shortages continued to cause headaches, and the panic drove up prices, with many area stations at or near the new national average of $3 a gallon.
William Manning, a farmer in Martin County, tends several farms in the area, many of them miles apart. He must motor between them and then uses more gas for his machinery.
“If we don’t have fuel, we can’t farm,” he said.
Manning also drives a semi-truck, bringing loads of rock back to Williamston for customers from a quarry in Rocky Mount — a 90-mile drive round trip.
“If I haul rock all day long, I have to fill up every day — that is 100 gallons every day,” he said. Those 100 gallons allow him to haul five loads of rock.
“It is the people hoarding gas that are causing more problems than the shortages. If everyone would just get what they need and keep going it wouldn’t be a problem,” he added.
Manning said the stations in Williamston ran out of diesel fuel on Wednesday.
“Those guys hauling food have got to have diesel. If it doesn’t work itself out soon, there will be a lot of trucks parked,” he said. “If they don’t this straightened out by the weekend, it is going to become critical.”
Drivers throughout the East Coast were also having trouble, the Associated Press reported, with more than half the stations tapped out in Virginia. Washington, D.C., was among the hardest-hit places Thursday, with 73 percent of stations out.
Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported Thursday that gasoline delivery is now underway in most of its markets.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but the trees are thinning out,” Richard Joswick, global head of oil analytics at S&P Global Platts said in an email. He estimates that full recovery for the East Coast and Gulf Coast will take a couple of weeks at least due to lags and limits for all shipping options.
President Joe Biden said Thursday that U.S. officials do not believe the Russian government was involved in the Colonial Pipeline hack, but “we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia. That’s where it came from.”
The U.S. had been in direct communication with Moscow about the need to take action against ransom networks, Biden said. The FBI has said the ransomware belonged to a criminal syndicate known as DarkSide.
The governors of both North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to help ensure access. Other governors urged people not to hoard supplies.
“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement Thursday.
The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, just delays in delivering the fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.
The shutdown even affected hikers long the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. They depend on cars and vans to access the trail and get supplies.
“Everybody’s out here buying from the same gas pumps, so the lines are long, some are out — you’ve really got to look for it,” said Ron Brown, who operates Ron’s Appalachian Trail Shuttles.