Incumbent Greg Murphy needs to focus more on fentanyl and other issues in Congressional District 3 instead of on the U.S. border, according to his challenger, who just days prior to winning the Democratic Party nomination lost her brother to an overdose.
Barbara Gaskins on Tuesday night called Murphy’s leadership “bad” and jabbed at his continued call for changes at the nation’s southern border.
“He talks about the fentanyl crisis, but just Saturday I lost a brother due to an overdose, so we have opioid issues right here in our community,” Gaskins said. “It may be at the border but right now we have to deal with home. There are so many people in eastern North Carolina hurting and so many issues right here that we have to focus on.”
In a February letter to the editor, Murphy spoke on fentanyl’s rise as a leading killer of adults ages 18-45, saying that between April 2020 and April 2021 fentanyl claimed 40,010 lives in that range, almost twice as many as other leading causes like car accidents (22,442), suicide (21,678), cancer (17,114) and COVID-19 (21,335).
In that letter, Murphy said the vast majority of fentanyl is made in China and enters the states via the southwest border. He said that, as a lawmaker and a physician, the most important way to get the fentanyl crisis under control “is by first securing our southern border.”
Fentanyl wasn’t the only issue that Gaskins said Murphy has failed to address. The Greenville-born Democrat questioned Murphy’s treatment of veterans, and lack of attention on mental health and the criminal justice system.
“There are just so many issues in which he is not focusing on that are representative of our community,” Gaskins said.
“Our criminal justice system is bad. Pitt County Detention Center is one of our largest jails in the area. Over 10,000 individuals cycle in per year, and there’s not enough resources and access to resources for those individuals upon release. That’s why we keep having that revolving door.”
A request to speak with Murphy was not returned Thursday.
Both Gaskins and Murphy had commanding wins in their respective primaries on Tuesday. Murphy, who is seeking his second full term in office, defeated a four-Republican field with 78 percent of the vote. Gaskins triumphed over Joe Swartz of Swansboro with 81 percent of the vote.
Turnout numbers between the Democrat and Republican party were wide in the traditionally conservative district. 27,382 Democrat ballots were counted as of Thursday morning, less than half of the 64,314 Republican votes cast.
The new District 3 is made up of most of coastal N.C. It includes the counties of Currituck, Camden, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Beaufort, Pamlico, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, Lenoir, Pender, Sampson, Duplin, parts of Wayne and southeastern Pitt county. N.C. State Board of Elections data on registered voters in the district says 186,172 are Republicans, 140,702 are Democrats and 168,106 are unaffiliated.
In 2020, Murphy defeated Democrat Daryl Farrow with 63 percent of the vote.
Donald Trump took more than 60 percent of votes for counties now in the district during the 2020 presidential election. The only county currently in the district to vote in the majority for President Joe Biden was Washington County, which in 2020 was in District 1. There, he edged out Trump with 3,396 votes to 2,781, taking 51 percent of the vote.
Forty-three percent of voters in the new district cast their ballot for Roy Cooper as governor in 2020, with Dan Forest taking 56 percent of the votes.