An order temporarily suspending filing for congressional and legislative offices turned away some candidates who had hoped to begin their campaigns on Monday while some local candidates were able to file.
A North Carolina appeals court panel shortly before noon halted filing for U.S. House and state legislative seats as judges consider whether to block the use of district boundaries that a lawsuit claims are illegal partisan gerrymanders, the Associated Press reported.
GOP legislators filed a motion Monday afternoon asking that the entire 15-judge Court of Appeals decide on both the temporary delay and a request for a longer filing postponement.
An order signed by the court’s clerk late Monday declared a majority of the judges agreed to rehear the matter and vacate the temporary delay of the filing period.
The late order means that filing for the March 8 primary will begin for the General Assembly and U.S. House seats at 8 a.m. today. Candidate filing is supposed to continue until noon Dec. 17. It’s possible the state Supreme Court could intervene.
Two legislative candidates were among a half dozen people ready to file at noon on Monday at the Pitt County Board of Elections in Greenville.
Sharon McDonald Evans of Greenville said she intends to run for the state House District 8 seat currently held by Kandie Smith. Smith announced last week she is running for the state Senate.
“I’m filing for that position because I’ve worked in the community for a long time, and it’s time to serve the community on a different level,” Evans said.
Tony Moore, a Republican of Winterville, said he intends to file for the State House District 9 seat currently held by Democrat Brian Farkas. Farkas announced Monday he will seek re-election.
Moore is a Winterville council member who served previously in the state Senate. “I understand the responsibilities of the office, that they cannot be taken lightly, and must be given the day-to-day attention that they require.”
The lawsuit led by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters alleges maps approved last month by the Republican-controlled General Assembly are unlawfully designed to secure GOP control of the legislature and for the party to win at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats, the Associated Press reported.
The league’s attorneys told the three-judge appeals court panel there would be “needless waste and inconvenience” if candidates file in “unlawfully drawn districts.”
Eight local candidates were able to file on Monday, including Sheriff Paula Dance, a Democrat seeking re-election. First in line was Sarah Beth Fulford Rhodes, Pitt County clerk of court.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of this county for the past 14 years,” said Rhodes, a Democrat.
“I am passionate about continuing to share my knowledge and experience to find ways to better serve the public and our court stakeholders and to see our office through the current pandemic and transition into eCourts. I appreciate the support and encouragement I have received from my family, my work family and the community to seek re-election.”
Mary Perkins-Williams, incumbent Pitt County Board of Commissioners District 2, also was an early filer. She said there are several projects on her drawing board she would like to see through including addressing flooding in the district.
She also emphasized the need for a community center in the district, better broadband and sewage services and promoting school attendance.
Ann Floyd Huggins, incumbent Pitt County Board of Commissioners District 1, said she wants to continue to serve the citizens of District 1 and all of Pitt County. “When you serve as the commissioner, even though you are elected from a district, whatever you do benefits the whole county,” she said.
Incumbent District Court Judge Daniel Entzminger was the first of several local judges to file for re-election. “I’ve enjoyed working for the people of Pitt County, and I’m looking forward to serving another four years,” Entzminger said.
Filing also began for the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday, although the race in nonpartisan and will not have a primary.
Kelly Weaver filed for the District 7 seat on the school board currently held by Caroline Doherty. Doherty said she was not seeking re-election because she no longer has children in the school system and came with Weaver on Monday in support of her candidacy.
“I think it is important for parents who have kids in our school system now to be on our board because they are up to date on the changes in our society and our county, our town and our schools that directly affect their children and their family,” Doherty said. “I think that’s a really important factor when considering who should be elected on our Board of Education.”
Weaver is a product of Pitt County Schools and her children currently attend Pitt County Schools. “I’m very invested in this community and the success of our children,” she said. “I know what happens in our schools impacts our whole community … the success of our kids impacts our whole community.”
Candidates who filed later in the day included Dance and Hattie Hardy Bordeaux, a Democrat from Greenville running for the Pitt County Board of Commissioner District 4 seat currently held by Democrat Alex Allbright.
Incumbent Board of Education members Trace Everette-Lenz of District 1 and Amy Cole of District 2 also filed for election.
An election for the Greenville City Council also will be held on March 8. Filing for that race runs from Jan. 3-7.